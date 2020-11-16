The “Liquid Applied Membrane Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Liquid Applied Membrane market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Liquid Applied Membrane market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Roofing Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The waterproofing of concrete roofs has always been a great challenge to the engineers and coating specifiers. With the increased complexity of structural movements, the growing concern for leakages in the concrete structures has carved the needs for diverse waterproofing systems for a long time.

– An effective and durable waterproofing system is absolutely critical to ensure the long-term durability of the concrete slabs as well as to keep maintenance costs low by avoiding costly repairs.

– Liquid applied membranes that cure to form rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membranes are capable of stretching and returning to its original shape without damage. These membranes have found wide acceptance in the roofing market.

– These membranes are applied in roofing by conventional methods like brush, roller or single component airless spray, with a single coat yielding around 450-500 microns per coat with a re-coat window of four hours. They have an excellent crack bridging abilities to tackle the structural movements in the concrete. They also possess puncture resistance quality to build landscaping, gardens, and ballast or pavers over them, without undermining the integrity of the waterproofed layer.

– The liquid applied membranes in roofing offer complete water-tightness with long life expectancy and minimal maintenance. These membranes are applied without the use of bitumen, open flames, or solvents and they do not contain seams or stitches.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. United States is the largest market for liquid applied membranes in North America. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects, growing underground water construction requirements, and rising infrastructural developments in the country.

– Residential construction for single families witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for liquid applied membrane in the country.

– In Mar 2019, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to allocate an estimated USD 6 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans for water infrastructure projects.

– Additionally, the country has more than 100 million square feet of space still under construction for office requirements. Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the market for liquid applied membrane is expected to witness a high growth in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

