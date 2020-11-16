The “Antimicrobial Plastics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Antimicrobial Plastics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352808

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Antimicrobial Plastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352808

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Healthcare industry dominates the consumption of antimicrobial plastics. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages, such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost, over conventional materials in the healthcare industry.

– Complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospital and dental equipment have led to an ever-growing need for prevention of microbial infections in these areas.

– A growing need for recycling disposable medical products has created innumerable opportunities for the development of antimicrobial solutions.

– Antimicrobial plastics are used in dental surgeries, hospitals, care homes for products ranging from cubicle curtains, beds, nurse call systems, handrails, floors, door handles, pull cords, and case note holders.

– In addition, antimicrobial plastics are also used in manufacturing of medical devices such as tubing, connectors, syringes, and connectors, as well as the wide variety of molded parts.

– Thus, with the increasing healthcare-associated infections in healthcare industry, the usage of antimicrobial plastics is expected to rapidly rise in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing production in industries, such as consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive, and consumer goods, the demand for antimicrobial plastics is increasing significantly in the region.

– Healthcare industry in the region has been witnessing huge investments in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam. The region have been focusing on increasing healthcare infrastructure with rising income of the people, growing aging population, and growing medical spending in the region.

– Automotive production is also increasing in the countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Besides, China, the worlds largest automotive producer, is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– In addition, India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for antimicrobial plastics for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

– The region is also witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market. Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for antimicrobial plastics market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352808

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics in Various Applications

4.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Demand from the Healthcare and Packaging Sectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Commodity Plastic

5.1.2 Engineering Plastic

5.1.3 High Performance Plastic

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Consumer Goods

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Building and Construction

5.2.7 Food and Beverage

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bayer AG

6.4.3 Biocote (AkzoNobel N.V)

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 King Plastic Corporation

6.4.7 Lonza

6.4.8 Microban International

6.4.9 Milliken Chemical

6.4.10 Parx Plastics N.V.

6.4.11 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.12 SANITIZED AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments in R&D

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Inspection Lamps Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Observation Mini ROVs Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Oil-Free Air Fryer Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Disposable Shower Cap Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Commercial Pizza Ovens Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Spectacle Frame and Mounting Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Radio Frequency over Glass Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Kidswear Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Residential Dehumidifier Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co