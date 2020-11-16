The “Europe Carbon Black Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Carbon Black market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Carbon Black market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products

– Carbon black is used in tires primarily as a filler to enhance its various characteristics such as tread wear, fuel economy, longevity, etc.

– Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

– Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

– Europe has more than 91 tire manufacturing facilities, 15 R&D centers, and 12 leading tire manufacturers, which are currently in operation. Furthermore, both, the production and sales of, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles in all of Western, Central, and Eastern Europe are expected to increase in the near future, thereby, boosting the market for tire, and hence, the use of carbon black in the region.

– Furthermore, in the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.

– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– Germany is expected to be the leading market for carbon black in Europe. The increasing demand for carbon black from various end-use industries, such as tire, rubber, coatings, and plastic, is expected to drive the carbon black market in Germany.

– Tire application accounts for a major share of the German carbon black market. Carbon black is majorly used as reinforcing filler in tires. It improves the life span of tires, as it conducts heat away from the tread and belt area of tires. It also enhances the properties of tires in terms of fuel mileage, abrasion resistance, and hysteresis; thereby, improving the overall performance of tires.

– Germany is the fourth largest vehicle producer in the world, just after China, the United States, and Japan; and the country has also built a reputation for high-quality automobile manufacturing. Such factors have positioned Germany as one of the most lucrative markets for leading global tire manufacturers.

– Such positive attributes are expected to drive the market for carbon black in Germany through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Carbon Black Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Tire Industry in Europe

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Fibers

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Specialty Carbon Black

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Oil Prices

4.2.2 Carcinogenic Effects of Carbon Black

4.2.3 Competition from Silica-based Rubber Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Furnace Black

5.1.2 Gas Black

5.1.3 Lamp Black

5.1.4 Thermal Black

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Tires

5.2.2 Industrial Rubber Products

5.2.3 Plastics

5.2.4 Toners and Printing Inks

5.2.5 Coatings

5.2.6 Textile Fibers

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 Italy

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Birla Carbon

6.4.2 Black Bear Carbon B.V.

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Cancarb

6.4.5 Carbon Black Kft.

6.4.6 Continental Carbon Company

6.4.7 Imerys Graphite & Carbon

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.9 OMSK Carbon Group

6.4.10 Orion Engineered Carbons

6.4.11 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

6.4.12 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use Of New Nanomaterial in Tire Production

7.2 Other Opportunities

