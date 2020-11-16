The “Enterprise Mobility Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Mobility Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Enterprise mobility management (EMM) consists of a set of people, processes and technology dedicated to manage mobile devices (like smartphones, laptops and tablets), wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business. Industries like BFSI, Hospitality and Government use EMM in order to remotely manage their devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector Dominates the Market
– With ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.
– According to Future of Healthcare: 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals cite reduced cost of patient care, 72% highlighted improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors.
– Factors driving the use of mobile devices in Healthcare are improved patient outcomes, increased staff workflow efficiency and reduction in time of patient care.
– Employing mobility security will cause improved information availability and medical workflow efficiency and precision.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Companies in Asia-Pacific are embracing BYOD when it comes to increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.
– More than half the worlds mobile subscribers live in Asia Pacific â€“ mostly in China and India. The growth in high-speed network coverage and smartphone adoption is leading to a surge in the use of mobile data in Asia Pacific.
– According to GSM Intelligence Report 2019, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 17 million jobs in 2018 and the number of smartphones is expected to grow to 3.9 billion by 2025
– The startup ecosystem in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, with the number of active tech hubs in the regions emerging markets doubling over the last year and venture funding into South/Southeast Asian countries tripling since 2016. This indicates a change in workforce working style.
– Mobile is also playing a key role in tackling various social and economic challenges as outlined by the UNs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thus there is a need for mobility security.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Enterprise Mobility Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Change in Workforce Management, Like BYOD is Driving the Adoption of Security Systems
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Vendor Lock-In a Major Challenge
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Smartphones
5.1.2 Laptops
5.1.3 Tablets
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Banking/Insurance
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 IT & Telecom
5.2.4 Government
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Blackberry
6.1.2 MobileIron
6.1.3 AirWatch
6.1.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.7 McAfee, Inc.
6.1.8 Symantec Corporation
6.1.9 SAP
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
