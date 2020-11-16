The “Enterprise Mobility Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Mobility Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352805

Scope of the Report:

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) consists of a set of people, processes and technology dedicated to manage mobile devices (like smartphones, laptops and tablets), wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business. Industries like BFSI, Hospitality and Government use EMM in order to remotely manage their devices.

Market Overview:

The enterprise mobility security market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.98 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.8 %, during the forecast period 2019-2024. All BYOD policies are not created the same and vendors offering security solutions play a crucial role in defining enterprise mobility strategies. Concerns like permission issues and phishing emails are causing the vendors to develop tailored solutions for IT Teams.

– Changes in workforce management, like BYOD is driving the adoption of security systems. The industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services.

– Vendor lock-in is a major challenge for this market. Once any vendor is onboarded by the company, they enter into a long term relationship and the company can’t switch to another vendor because of compliance related issues. Major Key Players:

Blackberry

MobileIron

AirWatch

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, Inc.

Symantec Corporation