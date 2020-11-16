The “Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain Market in Healthcare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Blockchain in healthcare can help complex transactions, such as clinical supply chain and value-based reimbursements, to bring more transparency between several stakeholders. Considering the fast growth toward the development of more efficient and new health care record system, medical examination systems and wearable devices cryptography in future is expected to be an integral part of the entire healthcare industry. With the increase in the number of patients globally, managing health-related data is becoming a bottleneck for the healthcare providers

The blockchain market in healthcare was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. In 2018, the Illinois Blockchain initiative launched several pilots including a birth registration pilot to develop secure identity solutions and a pilot to develop blockchain health provider credentialing solutions. Proposals like these are forecasted to improve market condition.

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, with public reports of hacking and phishing incidents reminding us how vulnerable patient data remains. According to Breach Barometer 2019 Report, more than 15 million patient records were breached in 2018. These incidents allow blockchain vendors to launch new solutions.

– Government mandates also require healthcare industries to come up with innovative ways to manage their assets. From February 2019, the Falsified Medicines Directive came into force across the EU and require all prescription medicines to come with a security feature enabling hospitals, pharmacies or healthcare providers to verify their authenticity.

– One of the biggest challenges faced by the healthcare industry is lack of understanding and awareness of a trustless system. Most of the use cases of blockchain are in BFSI sector. Also, the bad reputation of bitcoin highlighted by media discourages the market expansion. Major Key Players:

