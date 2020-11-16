The “Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain Market in Healthcare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Blockchain in healthcare can help complex transactions, such as clinical supply chain and value-based reimbursements, to bring more transparency between several stakeholders. Considering the fast growth toward the development of more efficient and new health care record system, medical examination systems and wearable devices cryptography in future is expected to be an integral part of the entire healthcare industry. With the increase in the number of patients globally, managing health-related data is becoming a bottleneck for the healthcare providers
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Managing Healthcare Supply Chain Using Blockchain to Dominate the Market
– WHO estimates that many countries in Africa and parts of Asia and Latin America have areas where more than 30% of the medicines on sale can be counterfeit.
– Pharmaceutical supply chain surveillance has shown that incidents of substandard or counterfeit medicines continue to increase, in what are perceived to be legitimate supply chains around the world. A number of factors have contributed to this rise such as pharmaceutical supply chains which are very complex and are at risk due to the involvement of under-regulated wholesalers, illicit distributors, non-legitimate internet pharmacies and multiple routes for importation around the world.
– Advancements in technology has make it easier for pharmaceutical counterfeiting to copy both product packaging and the pharmaceutical itself so that visually there is a little distinction.
– When a recall happens, manufacturers must communicate clearly and swiftly with the entire supply chain, from wholesalers to pharmacies and collect the faulty item. This demands an increased need of collaboration which can be attained by Blockchain.
North America to Witness the Highest Growth
– In the US, the FDAs Drug Supply Chain Security Act outlines requirements to develop and enhance drug supply chain security by 2023. These developments are good news for blockchain industry as the companies try to manage product quality and security.
– Major U.S. healthcare companies have formed an alliance called Synaptic Health Alliance, consists of Humana, Multiplan, UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Quest Diagnostics and Ascension to trial blockchain solutions in order to improve data quality and reduce costs,
– According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, at least half of the information on Medicare Advantage Organizations contained mistakes, which affects customers by causing delays in medical services and can make them subject to fines.
– In Boston, medical offices use more than two dozen systems for keeping electronic health records. This makes them prone to frauds and hacking.
– Ageing population and rising healthcare costs indicate higher healthcare spending in the US. Thus blockchain offfers a potential solution to safegaurd patient and clinical data.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Blockchain Market in Healthcare Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry is Driving the Market Growth
4.3.2 Government Mandates Regarding Maintaining Medicine Quality is Increasing the Market Demand
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Blockchain Functionality is Hindering the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Clinical Data Exchange
5.1.2 Billing Management and Claims Adjudication
5.1.3 Supply Chain Management
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Gem
6.1.4 Patientory Inc.
6.1.5 Guardtime Federal
6.1.6 Hashed Health
6.1.7 Factom Inc.
6.1.8 iSolve LLC
6.1.9 PokitDok Inc.
6.1.10 Chronicled Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
