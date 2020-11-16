The “Computer Aided Manufacturing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Computer Aided Manufacturing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) uses geometrical design data to constrain automated machinery. CAM systems are associated with computer numerical control (CNC) or direct numerical control (DNC) systems. These systems differ from initial forms of numerical control (NC) in that geometrical data are encoded mechanically. The use of computer modeling to test products is pioneered by high-tech industries like aerospace and semiconductors.

Market Overview:

The computer aided manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). CAM reduces waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency via increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy. The rapid growth in the use of CAM technologies was made possible by the development of mass-produced silicon chips and the microprocessor, resulting in more readily affordable computers.

– The miniaturization of devices has to lead to increased demand for accuracy and precision. The manufacturing of minute semiconductors requires a huge amount of precision and thus require high efficiencies in the manufacturing process.

– The high upfront cost required is the major restraint for the market. Due to the high associated costs, small manufacturers are not able to adopt it and thus the adoption rate decreases to a huge extent.

Major Key Players:

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes

Siemens

SolidCAM Ltd.

CNC Software Inc.

Hexagon AB

D Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited