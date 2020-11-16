The “Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
GaAs wafers are well suited for ultra-high radio frequency and fast electronic switching applications. It is also used as a substrate material for epitaxial growth of other semiconductors such as aluminum gallium arsenide, indium gallium arsenide, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Wireless Communication Network Segment to Hold the Maximum Share in Terms of Application
– The radio frequency devices produced with GaAs substrates are commonly used in wireless communication applications, including wireless networks (WLAN), mobile communication, 4G/5G base stations, satellite communications, and Wi-Fi communications. The trend marks an important milestone in the development of next-generation, high-performance, ultra-compact RF front-end chipsets that are needed for 4G and 5G smartphones and other handsets.
– The rising internet penetration across the world, especially in developing countries such as India and Brazil, has stimulated the demand for GaAs wafers. Subsequently, the demand for backhaul, base stations, and fiber-optic networks in wireless communication infrastructure and Wi-Fi connectivity products have escalated and hence support the growing penetration of internet worldwide, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of GaAs wafers.
– Further, the growth of mobile data and the wide adoption of IoT is propelling the requirement of Wi-Fi and other wireless communication devices. The high growth rates for such technologies and other products related to wireless communications are aiding the adoption of GaAs wafers. Hence, the demand for GaAs wafers for wireless communications network will continue to increase during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific dominates the global GaAs wafer market owing to a large population and the rising smartphone penetration in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India dominate the market in this region.
– One of the major driving factor in this region is the increasing demand for advanced technological devices such as smart devices, smartphones, computers, and laptops, the demand for GaAs wafers in the region is growing at a promising rate.
– China dominates the market for the electronics industry. There is considerable government support in this region which is fostering the market growth. For instance, the Chinese government is promoting its domestic technology market by funding the industry players. The need for safe, reliable, and clean energy source in various countries is likely to increase the demand for the solar cell, which in turn help the market of GaAs wafer to develop.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Emerging Concept Of IoT
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of 5G Infrastructure Across The World
4.2.3 Increasing Adoption Of Smartphones
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Production Cost
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Wireless Communication Network
5.1.2 Radio Frequency Electronics
5.1.3 Optoelectronic Devices
5.1.4 Phototonic Devices
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC) Grown GaAs
5.2.2 Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) Grown GaAs
5.2.3 Other Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company
6.1.2 AXT, Inc.
6.1.3 DOWA Communication Semiconductors
6.1.4 IQE PLC
6.1.5 WIN Semiconductors
6.1.6 Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH
6.1.7 Qorvo, Inc.
6.1.8 Wafer World, Inc.
6.1.9 China Crystal Technologies
6.1.10 II-VI Incorporated
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
