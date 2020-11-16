The “Tracking as a Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Tracking as a Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Tracking-as-a-service can is defined as a platform or cloud-based solution used in supply chain and logistics industry to track inventories, vehicles, and assets. The platform is used by enterprises in retail and manufacturing industries, where goods are delivered regularly, and deployment of a tracking system is necessary for remote monitoring. Cloud-based tracking systems are gaining popularity because the data can be transmitted instantly in a cloud-based ICT infrastructure.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Platform as a Service Holds the Largest Market Share
– The Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment holds the maximum market share because enterprises rely on PaaS solutions for their reliability, simplicity, and scalability. PaaS solutions are of low cost and are flexible and are used to offer tracking solutions.
– It can help to visualize performance metrics such as CPU, memory, requests, response time, and more for dynamic workloads. Monitoring these service and metrics over time allows to study trend usage, detect abnormalities, and identify potential opportunities to improve performance. It helps to view and correlate PaaS monitoring metrics alongside the other systems, application metrics, and infrastructure to help pinpoint the root cause of performance issues efficiently and quickly.
– The benefits of a PaaS cloud model, such as rapid application development, customization and integration, the addition of new and different tracking devices, reliability, and security are fueling the adoption of tracking-as-a-service technology. PaaS solutions are being increasingly used to create, deploy, and manage hosted asset tracking and monitoring applications, and hence, this segment will continue to gain popularity during the forecast period as well.
North America To Hold The Largest Market Share
– North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. are based in the North America region.
– The growth can also be attributed to increasing advances in automation technology, especially in the logistics and transportation sector in the region. The adoption of warehouse robots or the delivery robots is growing at an increasing pace, and hence, the adoption of these services is increasing.
– The region is also witnessing an expansion in the criminal offender monitoring market. The majority of the areas in the US have compelled the use of offender tracking equipment for sexual offenders. The market will also continue to grow in the region as the regulatory bodies in North America are encouraging the installation of GPS tracking devices in private passenger vehicles.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
