The “Tracking as a Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Tracking as a Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Tracking-as-a-service can is defined as a platform or cloud-based solution used in supply chain and logistics industry to track inventories, vehicles, and assets. The platform is used by enterprises in retail and manufacturing industries, where goods are delivered regularly, and deployment of a tracking system is necessary for remote monitoring. Cloud-based tracking systems are gaining popularity because the data can be transmitted instantly in a cloud-based ICT infrastructure.

Market Overview:

The Tracking as a Service market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast period. The technological advancements such as warehouse robotics in the supply chain, RFID integrated goods vehicle, self-drive vehicles resulted in the rapid growth of the logistics and transportation sector.

– Also, automation in the retail industry has resulted in the increased demand for a cloud-based solution like tracking-as-a-service. Moreover, the growing use of electronic monitoring for personal and professional work is anticipated to boost the market growth of tracking-as-a-service.

– Factors such as increasing usage of mobile technology, increasing need to improve fleet operator efficiency, the emergence of eye tracking systems, use of electronic monitoring systems for monitoring purposes are certain factors driving the market.

– Another key factor stimulating the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of the Internet of things (IoT). Smart connected devices help to track the shipments of goods in real time. Also, governments worldwide are mandating GPS tracking in all new vehicles in a bid to maintain driver safety. Vehicle tracking solutions offered through the cloud improve fleet operator efficiencies at lower costs.

– Many industries have privacy concerns regarding electronic monitoring hence restraining the enterprises from adopting the solution. There is even a chance of a security breach by intruders interrupting the tracking software. Major Key Players:

Motorola Solutions

Wabco (Asset Trackr)

AT&T Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Verizon Communications

Geotab Inc.

Blackline Safety Corp.

Spider Tracks Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.