Carpet and Rugs Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 16, 2020

Carpet and Rugs

The “Carpet and Rugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Carpet and Rugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352798

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the carpet and rugs market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryâ€™s value chain.

Market Overview:

  • The carpet and rugs market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4% during 2018-2024.
  • – The market is outstanding to the rise in the renovation and remodeling activities, the growing interest of consumers toward interior decoration, and rapid urbanization and globalization.
  • – Healthy product demand from information technology banking, insurance, business process outsourcing, and financial services sectors are expected to fuel the growth of the market.
  • – The market is also gaining traction due to the increase in adoption of carpets and rugs in the countries with cold climatic conditions as they provide thermal insulation benefits.
  • – Tufted carpets and rugs account for the majority of carpet and rug demand by area because of the low cost, ease of installation, and favorable aesthetic and performance properties.
  • – However, hard surface flooring, which has taken market share from carpets and rugs in the floor covering market over few years, are estimated to continue to do so going forward.
  • – The growing construction industry also provides an opportunity for the market to grow further of the market.

  • Major Key Players:

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • Victoria PLC
  • Tai Ping Carpets International Limited
  • Dixie Group Incorporation
  • Tarkett SA
  • Home Depot Inc.
  • Ikea Group
  • Milliken & Company
  • Interface Inc.
  • Oriental Weavers
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352798

    Key Market Trends:

    Rising Residential Construction Activity Drives the Installation of Carpets and Rugs

    – By application, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in adoption of carpets for the purpose of floor coverings among residential end-users.
    – Carpets are available in a range of colors and textures, which make them suitable for use by residential end-users in all types of decors.
    – The increasing investment in new housing constructions and the rapid increase in home renovation projects are driving the growth of the residential sector in the carpets and rugs market.
    North America Region is Dominant in the Market

    – North America has been leading the global carpets and rugs industry and is expected to continue on the position in the near future.
    – The rapid expansion of housing and construction activities in the residential sector across countries, such as the United States, is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America carpets and rugs industry.
    – The high number of market players are in North America is another significant factor that is supporting this regional carpets and rugs industry.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352798

    Carpet and Rugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Interest of Consumers Toward Interior Decoration
    4.2.2 Growth of Urbanization and Globalization
    4.2.3 Increasing Renovation and Remodelling Activities
    4.2.4 Growth in Construction Activities in the Developing Economies
    4.3 Restraints
    4.3.1 Higher Prices of Raw Materials
    4.3.2 Rising Problem of Disposal of Wastes
    4.4 Trends Shaping the Global Carpet and Rugs Market
    4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.7 Challenges of the Global Carpet and Rugs Market
    4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
    4.9 Technological Innovations
    4.10 Demand and Supply Conditions of Global Carpets and Rugs Market
    4.11 Customer Satistaction

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Tufted Carpet and Rugs
    5.1.2 Woven Carpet and Rugs
    5.1.3 Needle-punched Carpet and Rugs
    5.1.4 Knotted Carpet and Rugs
    5.1.5 Other Types
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Residential
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.2.3 Automotive and Transport
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 South America
    5.3.3 Europe
    5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.
    6.1.2 Victoria PLC
    6.1.3 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited
    6.1.4 Dixie Group Incorporation
    6.1.5 Tarkett SA
    6.1.6 Home Depot Inc.
    6.1.7 Ikea Group
    6.1.8 Milliken & Company
    6.1.9 Interface Inc.
    6.1.10 Oriental Weavers
    6.1.11 Others

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL CARPET AND RUGS MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    9 APPENDIX

