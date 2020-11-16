The “Carpet and Rugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Carpet and Rugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the carpet and rugs market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industryâ€™s value chain.

Market Overview:

The carpet and rugs market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4% during 2018-2024.

– The market is outstanding to the rise in the renovation and remodeling activities, the growing interest of consumers toward interior decoration, and rapid urbanization and globalization.

– Healthy product demand from information technology banking, insurance, business process outsourcing, and financial services sectors are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

– The market is also gaining traction due to the increase in adoption of carpets and rugs in the countries with cold climatic conditions as they provide thermal insulation benefits.

– Tufted carpets and rugs account for the majority of carpet and rug demand by area because of the low cost, ease of installation, and favorable aesthetic and performance properties.

– However, hard surface flooring, which has taken market share from carpets and rugs in the floor covering market over few years, are estimated to continue to do so going forward.

– The growing construction industry also provides an opportunity for the market to grow further of the market.

Major Key Players:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Victoria PLC

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Dixie Group Incorporation

Tarkett SA

Home Depot Inc.

Ikea Group

Milliken & Company

Interface Inc.

Oriental Weavers