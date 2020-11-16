The “Industrial Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial sensors are devices which can detect events or changes in the environment and provide the corresponding output. Sensor components are not considered as part of the study scope. These sensors can sense physical input such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other entity, and respond by producing an output on a display or transmit the information in electronic form for further processing. These define major applications in flood & water level monitoring systems, environmental monitoring, traffic monitoring & controlling, energy saving in artificial lighting, remote system monitoring & equipment fault diagnostics, and precision agriculture & animal tracking.

Market Overview:

The industrial sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The growing awareness of the industrial IoT in various emerging economies has increased the focus of various end-user industries towards industrial sensors.

– Owing to declining sensor and platform prices, widening the scope of applications for sensors, and significant R&D investment, the market studied is poised to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

– The growing emphasis on the use of predictive maintenance and remote monitoring in industries across the globe is estimated to provide growth opportunities to the industrial sensors market.

– Further, as more number of factories are transitioning into digitally smart environments, and re-focusing on transforming existing partial automated facilities into a completely automated and integrated facility, to boost quality, speed, and productivity. This is further anticipated to increase the demand for sensors, thus necessitating higher levels of connections in automated machinery through the deployment of a greater number of sensors. Major Key Players:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TE Connectivity Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics Inc.

ams AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

First Sensor AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Sick AG

ABB Limited