The “India Desktop Virtualization Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Desktop Virtualization market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Desktop virtualization is a type of virtualization technique that separates personal computing desktop from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Desktop virtualization involves the separation of the physical client device from the operating system. The data needed for the desktop is stored in a centralized or remote server and not on the client device. This allows users to access their data from anywhere and at any time.

The India desktop virtualization market is expected to register a CAGR of about 18.35% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Owing to the technological advancements that support newer work lifestyles, the face of business has changed dramatically. According to Dataquest, India is the fourth largest market for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) in the world.

– India is leading the global market, with an increase in the rate of adoption for desktop virtualization with financial services, IT-enabled services, and retail sectors. These sectors are driving the demand for VDI in India. In these sectors, data storage, management, and data security are of the utmost importance. VDI plays a prominent role in managing data efficiently and providing flexibility.

– Desktop virtualization can be treated as a push to change, with the rising trend of the remote workforce. The percentage of employees telecommunicating from different locations has been on the rise, with the introduction of several innovative solutions, being offered by market leaders, such as Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, among others. The advantage of enabling the teleworking and remote location of staff, without compromising on safety and security of tools, and applications being used, has given rise to increased work productivity, which is one of the major priorities for all end-user industries.

– However, some of the major advantages of Desktop virtualization are central management, improved flexibility, lower support and administration cost, enhanced security, improved disaster recovery capability. Major Key Players:

