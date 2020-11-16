The “Global Compound Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Global Compound Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352794

Scope of the Report:

Market Definition: Compound chocolates, as defined by FDA, are cocoa products containing cocoa butter substitute (CBS) or cocoa butter equivalent (CBE). The vegetable fats commonly used are often hard fats or fats semi-solids at room temperature, such as coconut oil and palm Kernel oil.

Scope of the study for the global compound chocolate market is segmented by Type as Dark compound chocolate, Milk compound chocolate and White compound chocolate); by Product as Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks, Chocolate Slabs/bars, and Liquid Chocolate; by Application includes Bakery, Confectionery, Ice Cream, and Frozen Desserts and Geography.

Market Overview:

The Global Compound Chocolate Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Qualities of compound chocolate, such as its attractive price and the fact that it hardens without tempering, are making it an ideal choice for food manufacturers in various segments, such as bakery, confectionery, ice creams, and frozen desserts.

– A primary factor driving the market for compound chocolate is its functionality at a lower price. It implies that the demand for compound chocolate is growing owing to the functional attributes of compound chocolate being a replica of coverture or real chocolate at a lower price than the coverture chocolate.

– Companies are coming up with sustainable solutions for sourcing and the usage of cocoa butter substitutes or cocoa butter equivalents in the products. Major Key Players:

Cargill Incorporated

Sephra

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Barry Callebaut Group

Flanders Filings & Compounds (backed by Fuji Oil Europe)

Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd

Clasen Quality Chocolate