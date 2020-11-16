Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Global Compound Chocolate Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 16, 2020

Global Compound Chocolate

The “Global Compound Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Global Compound Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Market Definition: Compound chocolates, as defined by FDA, are cocoa products containing cocoa butter substitute (CBS) or cocoa butter equivalent (CBE). The vegetable fats commonly used are often hard fats or fats semi-solids at room temperature, such as coconut oil and palm Kernel oil.

Scope of the study for the global compound chocolate market is segmented by Type as Dark compound chocolate, Milk compound chocolate and White compound chocolate); by Product as Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks, Chocolate Slabs/bars, and Liquid Chocolate; by Application includes Bakery, Confectionery, Ice Cream, and Frozen Desserts and Geography.

Market Overview:

  • The Global Compound Chocolate Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).
  • – Qualities of compound chocolate, such as its attractive price and the fact that it hardens without tempering, are making it an ideal choice for food manufacturers in various segments, such as bakery, confectionery, ice creams, and frozen desserts.
  • – A primary factor driving the market for compound chocolate is its functionality at a lower price. It implies that the demand for compound chocolate is growing owing to the functional attributes of compound chocolate being a replica of coverture or real chocolate at a lower price than the coverture chocolate.
  • – Companies are coming up with sustainable solutions for sourcing and the usage of cocoa butter substitutes or cocoa butter equivalents in the products.

    Major Key Players:

  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Sephra
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • The Barry Callebaut Group
  • Flanders Filings & Compounds (backed by Fuji Oil Europe)
  • Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd
  • Clasen Quality Chocolate
  • Blommer Chocolate Company

    Key Market Trends:

    Economical and Desirable Substitute of Cocoa Butter

    The cocoa butter equivalents (CBE â€“ mainly shea, illipe, sal, and palm) have physical properties and molecular structure similar to that of cocoa butter, and are thus, increasingly employed for varieties of chocolate confections. The cocoa butter substitutes have witnessed a surge in their prices, owing to the higher demands. However, their prices are still half, when compared to cocoa butter, which maintains their affordability, and as a result, increases its demand. The cocoa prices have witnessed significant volatility over the last decade. Such intense fluctuations drastically affect procurement and sourcing operations. Factors, like unfavorable weather and political and economic scenario, can drastically affect the sustainable procurement. Thus compound chocolate significantly reduce the complexities associated with cocoa-based products.

    North America is the Largest Market Segment

    Qualities of compound chocolate, such as its attractive price, as compared to pure cocoa-based chocolates and the fact that it hardens without tempering, are making it an ideal choice for food manufacturers in various segments, such as bakery, confectionery, ice creams, and frozen desserts. Milk chocolate dominates the compound chocolate market and continues to register demand, along with the other flavors. Among product types, chocolate coatings register the highest demand among the consumers. Compound chocolate finds major applications within the confectionery industry, followed by the bakery, and thereafter, the ice cream and frozen dessert industry. Companies are coming up with sustainable solutions for sourcing and the usage of cocoa butter substitutes or cocoa butter equivalents for confectionary products.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Global Compound Chocolate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Dark Compound Chocolate
    5.1.2 Milk Compound Chocolate
    5.1.3 White Compound Chocolate
    5.2 By Product
    5.2.1 Chocolate Chips/Drops/Chunks
    5.2.2 Chocolate Slab/bars
    5.2.3 Liquid Chocolate
    5.3 by Application
    5.3.1 Bakery
    5.3.2 Confectionery
    5.3.3 Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Spain
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 Germany
    5.4.2.4 France
    5.4.2.5 Italy
    5.4.2.6 Russia
    5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 South America
    5.4.4.1 Brazil
    5.4.4.2 Argentina
    5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.4.5.1 South Africa
    5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
    5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated
    6.4.2 Sephra
    6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
    6.4.4 The Barry Callebaut Group
    6.4.5 Flanders Filings & Compounds (backed by Fuji Oil Europe)
    6.4.6 Aalst Wilmar Pte Ltd
    6.4.7 Clasen Quality Chocolate
    6.4.8 Blommer Chocolate Company

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

