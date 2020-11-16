The “IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) is an approach to IT operations data that allows professionals to understand and make decisions about their IT ecosystem. ITOA tools respond to the needs of IT pros responsible for complex applications, driven by advancements in machine learning and big-data technologies. These are deployed via sophisticated data-collection tools having a centralized data repository that uses advanced analytics applications to help turn data into insights. ITOA Solutions and services offered by leading vendors are considered under the scope of our study.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of ITOA Across Cloud-Based Platform
– With the growth of IIoT across Industry 4.0 platform, ITOA is gaining traction within hybrid IT operations environment. The usage of AI technology is also extending its application across the areas of manufacturing and design segment.
– As more and more chip-makers are shifting their operations to the cloud, they are integrating ITOA in managing their datacenter tasks, which is aimed at mapping out and identifying IT network issues.
– Moreover, ITOA is finding applications across the manufacturing services, that are being used increasingly to consolidate operations and integrate diverse manufacturing and service functions, due to which cloud-based data centres are finding a larger role in automating routine manufacturing functions and analyzing data in order to improve operations and support services.
– As of now, the trends of hybrid cloud is emerging as a favourable method for cloud adoption, as it offers a variety of infrastructure depending on application requirements for integration and security.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the ITOA market is expected to register high growth due to the tremendous increase in the generation of IT data in various organizations.
– The increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructures are also fueling the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing across the region provides opportunities for vendors to provide ITOA solutions.
– It has been estimated that the amount of data generated as well as collected by various organizations across the region is increasing tremendously on a daily basis. The primary reason for such growth of data in this region is the increasing use of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and the adoption of IoT, among others, thereby fueling the demand for the IToA market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
