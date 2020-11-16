The “IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) is an approach to IT operations data that allows professionals to understand and make decisions about their IT ecosystem. ITOA tools respond to the needs of IT pros responsible for complex applications, driven by advancements in machine learning and big-data technologies. These are deployed via sophisticated data-collection tools having a centralized data repository that uses advanced analytics applications to help turn data into insights. ITOA Solutions and services offered by leading vendors are considered under the scope of our study.

Market Overview:

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With growing complexity, developers spend approximately 25% of their time investigating the main reason for application issues that are related to hybrid IT infrastructures. Implementation of ITOA platforms offers the facility to connect, distribute, ingest, normalize, contextualize and govern large IT operations data across cloud and data centres.

– IT operational intelligence solution leverage machine data to help identify insights hidden in system silos to resolve the root cause of failures faster and improve operational performance through predictive analytics.

– There has been a rapid rise in the demand for ITOA tools that identify security gaps in network infrastructure as well as web & mobile applications and help reduce risks. Organizations are deploying high-end ITOA solutions to analyze the huge chunks of IT operational data to extract valuable insights with the shift of technologies from on-premises to cloud and the demand for the sustenance of market positions.

– The ITOA industry is leveraging on the emergence of PaaS DevOps. PaaS as a delivery model for IT helpdesks and infrastructure monitoring has typically helped in the incorporating log management, website monitoring, server monitoring and cloud management across complex, high-scale, and hybrid environment.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Micro Focus International PLC (HPE Software BU)

CA Technology Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)

VMware Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Evolven Software Inc.

Splunk Inc.

XpoLog Ltd.

INETCO Systems Limited

Interlink Software Services Ltd.

OpsDataStore Inc.