The “Cloud Robotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Robotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352792
Scope of the Report:
Cloud robotics is the use of remote computing resources to enable greater memory, computational power, collective learning and interconnectivity for robotics applications. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centres. Logistics, security and surveillance, personal assistance and care, guidance and education, entertainment, and companionship, are some of the emerging sectors, which are witnessing the rise in the adoption of cloud robotics.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352792
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Industrial Robotics to Augment the Market Growth
– With the development of cloud computing, big data, and other emerging technologies, the integration of cloud technology and robotic systems allows for the design of multi-robot systems, with high performance and high complexity. Growing penetration of the IoT and investments in robotics have been the major contributors to the growth of industrial robotics.
– Industrial robotics has been witnessing huge demand over the past decade, owing to the adoption of smart factory systems. With the development of industrial robots, programmed robots have reached high levels of performance in real-time applications, accuracy, robustness, and compatibility.
– The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from small-and medium-sized industries influencing the adoption of industrial automation. Apart from this, connecting robots, machines, and automation equipment to the cloud allow manufacturers to unlock the highest levels of performance and uptime from their automation systems.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth
– The market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing penetration of cloud computing coupled with the incorporation of robotics and automation in the end-users. The automation adoption rate in China, India, Japan is also the highest in the world.
– China is the biggest spender on public cloud in the Asia-Pacific region. The local IaaS market is the first choice for small and medium enterprises for IT resources construction in the fields of games, video, and mobile internet.
– The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving robotics partnerships between the US and Chinese companies. This may help China in getting advancement in cloud services, which is likely to further develop the Asia-Pacific cloud robotics market.
– Furthermore, ASORO labs of Singapore built a cloud computing infrastructure to generate a 3D model of the environment, which allows robots to perform simultaneous localization and mapping. This process is much faster than the labs computers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352792
Cloud Robotics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Prominence of Cloud Technology
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Robotics across Various End Users
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Offering
6.1.1 Software
6.1.2 Service
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Industrial Robot
6.2.2 Service Robot
6.3 By End-user Industry
6.3.1 Manufacturing
6.3.2 Military and Defence
6.3.3 Retail and E-commerce
6.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
6.3.5 Other End-user Industries
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Hit Robot Group Co. Ltd
7.1.2 ABB Ltd
7.1.3 inVia Robotics Inc.
7.1.4 C2RO Cloud Robotics
7.1.5 CloudMinds Technologies Co. Ltd
7.1.6 Google LLC
7.1.7 IBM Corporation
7.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.9 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd
7.1.10 Tend AI Inc.
7.1.11 V3 Smart Technologies PTE Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical First Aid Kits Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Green Building Materials Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact
Narrow Domain Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Healthcare CRM Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025
Patch Buzzer Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Household Composters Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Consumer Banking Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Automotive Mobile Column Lifts Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Catalysts in Petroleum Refining and Petrochemical Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Crawler Piling Rigs Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
Glucose Meter Plastic Strips Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co