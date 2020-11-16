The “Cloud Robotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Robotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cloud robotics is the use of remote computing resources to enable greater memory, computational power, collective learning and interconnectivity for robotics applications. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centres. Logistics, security and surveillance, personal assistance and care, guidance and education, entertainment, and companionship, are some of the emerging sectors, which are witnessing the rise in the adoption of cloud robotics.

The cloud robotics market was valued at USD 2857.204 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9822.8 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 22.86% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing adoption of connected services in robotics by information sharing for offloaded computation and collaboration is a vital factor in the growth of the global cloud robotics market.

– The cloud-based AI and connectivity are likely to shape the development of the robotic cloud market significantly over the forecast period. Many technology giants have developed AI-based systems that are being widely used. Hence, the investment by these vendors in the robotics market will also innovate new solutions for cloud robotics too.

– Increasing adoption of smart devices, the evolution of bandwidth, and rising cloud streaming services are also owing to the growth of connected robots market. GSMA predicted that by 2025, there would be around 25.1 billion IoT connected devices, which are 7.5 billion in 2017. This offers a massive opportunity for connected robots and their platform market.

– According to GTI cloud robotics working group, by 2020 connected robots will account for 90% of total robots, and about 20 million new connections are expected to be required every year to support their day-to-day operations. Major Key Players:

Hit Robot Group Co. Ltd

ABB Ltd

inVia Robotics Inc.

CRO Cloud Robotics

CloudMinds Technologies Co. Ltd

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd

Tend AI Inc.