The “Italy Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Italy Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352791
Scope of the Report:
Increase in the innovation in the packaging process majorly focuses on easily recyclable materials that attain favor across the region due to the growing consumer desire to recycle the majority of the waste materials across the packaging industry in Italy thereby helping the industries in further development across the packaging sector. The study covers the packaging material, type in the study along with the major end-user industry. The market growth in the first half of 2017, in Italy was driven by various government regulations poised by the Italian government, such as regulation for packaging materials favoring recycled plastic through a tax reduction. Such initiatives by the Italian government are expected to help in the overall progress across the packaging industry over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352791
Key Market Trends:
Plastic Packaging to Hold Significant Market Share
– The demand for plastic packaging is expected to increase moderately in this region as there is not much fluctuation expected in the GDP over the forecast period. Though Italy ranks after the UK, Germany in the market, according to Istat (the Italian National Institute of Statistics), the annual turnover of the manufacture of plastic products in Italy rose from EUR 30.96 billion in 2010 to EUR 32.12 billion in 2015. These are the fundamental factors impacting the growth of the plastic packaging market in the country.
– Owing to the rising demand for consumer goods in the country is pushing the growth for plastic packaging. Further, the increase in retail and e-commerce sales are also driving the need for packaging. In response to this megatrend, the flexible packaging solutions being increasingly used that delivers the ultimate protection for these products which encourages the use of plastics for packaging as it can meet diverse packaging needs from electronic components to shelf-able packaging for food products, making plastics the preferred form of packaging.
– According to the Association for Plastic Manufacturers, Italy in 2017 stood 2nd by accounting for 14.2% of the total European demand for plastic converter after Germany with 24.5% followed by France, Spain, UK, and Poland. The FMCG sector is expected to bolster the demand for flexible solutions further, by ensuring wide adoption in the food & beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors.
Food Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Italy is the fourth largest food manufacturer. The main exports in this region are wine, pasta, canned tomatoes, cheese, and olive oil. Organic foods, functional food, low-fat food products have potential demand in the Italian market. Coop Italia is the largest supermarket chain in Italy, and Esselunga is the main one in the north-west and is a leader in terms of quality of products and service. Esselunga is also strong on private label ranges of products.
– On April 2018, Made in Italy Food Revolution started in Italy for Food Packaging. The Italian governments â€˜Made in Italy campaign is also expected to increase the production of various goods in the country further. However, this campaign is expected to close the doors for the use of multiple foreign ingredients in the manufacturing of the products, which has not been positively received by Italian food producers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352791
Italy Packaging Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns
4.3.2 Government Regulations for Consumables
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Paper
5.1.2 Plastic
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Glass
5.1.5 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Personal Care
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SpA
6.1.2 Smurfit Kappa Italia SpA
6.1.3 Wipak Bordi SRL
6.1.4 DS Smith Packaging Italia SpA
6.1.5 Rotofil SRL
6.1.6 Plastipak Italia SRL
6.1.7 Amcor Flexibles Italia SRL
6.1.8 Mondi Italia SRL
6.1.9 Sealed Air Italy SRL
6.1.10 Alfincart SRL
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Outboard Gear Lubrication Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Digital ICs Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Light Curable Adhesives Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Traveler Security Services Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Table Freeze Drier Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Fall Protection Equipment Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Magnetic Heating Mixer Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Track Loaders Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Digital Electric Cooker Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co