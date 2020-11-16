The “Italy Packaging Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Italy Packaging Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Increase in the innovation in the packaging process majorly focuses on easily recyclable materials that attain favor across the region due to the growing consumer desire to recycle the majority of the waste materials across the packaging industry in Italy thereby helping the industries in further development across the packaging sector. The study covers the packaging material, type in the study along with the major end-user industry. The market growth in the first half of 2017, in Italy was driven by various government regulations poised by the Italian government, such as regulation for packaging materials favoring recycled plastic through a tax reduction. Such initiatives by the Italian government are expected to help in the overall progress across the packaging industry over the forecast period.

The packaging industry in Italy is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Italy remains as one of the largest economies in the European Union in spite of the economic crises that occurred in the 2000s owing to which several economic activities were compromised. Packaging materials are required to contain and preserve materials, enable safe transportation, and serve as a means of informing end customers of the material characteristics and its contents. For economically developed markets, a number of social factors and upcoming market trends have a major impact on the development of packaging products.

– Packaging industry in Italy is driven by a number of trends prevailing in the market. There is an increase in living standards and personal disposable income fuelling consumption across a broad range of products with subsequent growth in demand for the packaging of different products. Due to environmental concerns, awareness is increased in this region, further leading to the adoption of small pack sizes beneficial for consumers as they can easily carry it and use it. These packs prove to be eco-friendly in the long run.

– There are many government regulations being implemented in this region, further leading to the growth of this market in Italy. For instance, regulations on dairy packaging are becoming strict in this region as labeling on milk and dairy products required to clearly show the origin of the product (milk) with the country, where it is processed and packaged. The increasing importance of e-commerce in Italy is expected to influence the overall packaging industry. For instance, the Italian food e-commerce market had registered a growth rate of approximately 40% from 2016-2017 to reach an estimated value of EUR 849 million.

– Due to the economic recession in Italy, soft drinks consumption has been affected by consumers preferring carbonated soft drinks over water. Due to the rising unemployment rate and reducing disposable income in 2014, the country was in a difficult economic situation. With the economy recovering, the consumption of soft drinks is expected to improve because of the changing customer preference and increasing interest in environmental sustainability. Major Key Players:

