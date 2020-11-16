The “Bed and Bath Linen Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bed and Bath Linen market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the bed and bath linen market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, along with significant changes in market dynamics and market overview is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The market studied is estimated to register a CAGR value of 6% during 2018-2024.

– The market is driven by several factors, such as the housing market, encouraging gains in consumer spending on home furnishings, technology developments, and the resulting availability of products in a wide array of fiber combinations, textures, fabrics, designs, and colors.

– A key reason responsible for increased spending on bath and bed textiles, is the growing awareness over the numerous physical and mental benefits offered by good sleeping and bathing practices.

– Premium and designer bed and bath linen with numerous functional benefits are gaining wider acceptance and driving value gains in the market. There is an increased willingness to invest in products that offer more relaxing and rejuvenated sleep and bathing experiences. In this regard, the market is poised to gain more bed linen fabrics that are allergy-free with ability to wick moisture, in order to keep the body cool and dry all night.

– Changing home decor trends and increased frequency of purchase, and shorter replacement cycles are also the reasons for the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

American Textile Company

Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Cuddledown Marketing, LLC

Sanderson

Welspun India Ltd.

The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Acton & Acton Ltd