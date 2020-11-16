The “Kitchen Furniture and Fixtures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Kitchen Furniture and Fixtures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the kitchen furniture and fixtures market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

Kitchen furniture and fixture market involve the products used in kitchen decor. The market is segmented into furniture and fixture. Furniture consists of cabinets whereas fixture consists of kitchen hood faucet and lighting materials.

– The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period of 2019-2024.

– The surging urbanization and remodeling in residential kitchens are the key market drivers.

– Kitchen furniture and fixtures are gaining prominence in investments with consistent growth in the hotel industry, which in turn drives the growth in travel and tourism.

– Further, the developed regions with a high percentage of the population living in the urban areas have been the primary consumers for kitchen furniture and fixtures. This is likely to present the market with huge growth opportunity and potential in the near future.

Major Key Players:

Standard Furniture

Masterbrand Cabinets

Ikea

American Woodmark

Symphony Group

Golden Home

Alno

Howdens

Euro-Rite Cabinets