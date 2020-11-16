The “Living and Dining Room Furniture Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Living and Dining Room Furniture market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the living and dining room furniture market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

Furniture in the house makes the living environment more comfortable. Tables, chairs, and sofa set are the major furniture being used in the living room. Dining room furniture is an item of important home furniture. The use of a dining room is no longer limited to eating and dining. In modern times, a dining room is also used as the homework station for kids and a playroom for family. In general, dining table is an inevitable element in the basic furnishing of the dining room.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the period of 2019-2024.

– The rising purchasing power of households along with the change in lifestyle, as well as the increasing trend of purchasing the living and dining room furniture through an online channel, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

– Globalization has helped in paving the way for easier facilitation and has increased the availability of living and dining room furniture products, by offering a wide range of designs for customers.

– The increasing demand for premium furniture is also one of the key drivers of the market.

Major Key Players:

Ashley Furniture

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Knoll Inc.

Masco Corp

Sears Holdings Corp

KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd

Herman Miller Inc.