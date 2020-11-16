Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Living and Dining Room Furniture

The “Living and Dining Room Furniture Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Living and Dining Room Furniture market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the living and dining room furniture market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

  • Furniture in the house makes the living environment more comfortable. Tables, chairs, and sofa set are the major furniture being used in the living room. Dining room furniture is an item of important home furniture. The use of a dining room is no longer limited to eating and dining. In modern times, a dining room is also used as the homework station for kids and a playroom for family. In general, dining table is an inevitable element in the basic furnishing of the dining room.
  • The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the period of 2019-2024.
  • – The rising purchasing power of households along with the change in lifestyle, as well as the increasing trend of purchasing the living and dining room furniture through an online channel, are expected to drive the growth of the market.
  • – Globalization has helped in paving the way for easier facilitation and has increased the availability of living and dining room furniture products, by offering a wide range of designs for customers.
  • – The increasing demand for premium furniture is also one of the key drivers of the market.

  • Major Key Players:

  • Ashley Furniture
  • IKEA
  • Williams-Sonoma
  • Knoll Inc.
  • Masco Corp
  • Sears Holdings Corp
  • KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Bernhardt Furniture Company

    Key Market Trends:

    Wooden Furniture for Living and Dining Room Segment

    The Wooden Furniture market segment focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes bar, coffee and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.

    The United States accounted for the major market share in revenue in 2018.

    Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth

    Factors, such as escalating real estate growth, increasing residential construction, and growing personal disposable income in developing countries, are anticipated to boost the living room furniture market in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, shortage of skilled labor especially in China and India, lack of better transport facilities, and insufficient infrastructural facilities are likely to hamper the market growth.

    Growth in housing units, increasing middle-class level population, rise in household expenditure, change in lifestyle, and the increased preference for branded furniture, are some of the major factor sthat will increase the demand for the market in the region during the forecast period.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Opportunities
    4.5 Challenges
    4.6 Trends Influencing the Living and Dining Room Furniture Market
    4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the Living and Dining Room Furniture Market
    4.8 Technological Innovations

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Seats and Sofas
    5.1.2 Wooden Furniture for Living and Dining Room
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Household
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 By Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Online
    5.3.2 Offline
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 South America
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Ashley Furniture
    6.1.2 IKEA
    6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma
    6.1.4 Knoll Inc.
    6.1.5 Masco Corp
    6.1.6 Sears Holdings Corp
    6.1.7 KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd
    6.1.8 Herman Miller Inc.
    6.1.9 Bernhardt Furniture Company

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM FURNITURE MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

