Genomics is the study of whole genomes of organisms and incorporates elements from genetics. Genomics uses a combination of recombinant DNA, DNA sequencing methods, and bioinformatics to sequence, assemble, and analyze the structure and function of genomes.

The lab automation in genomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Apart from reducing mundane repetitive tasks, the market for laboratory automation is also driven by the need for consistency in quality. Because the cost of an error is very high in a scientific paper, developing a drug, or samples testing.

– The emergence of robotics and automation has majorly transformed a typical workday of scientists around the world. With the advent of automation techniques, scientists are now capable of setting up, running and analyzing the results of an experiment in a fraction of the time. In today’s world, gaining maximum efficiency out of every process, including the R & D labs, is a major factor driving the market ahead.

– Automation of routine laboratory procedures, by the use of dedicated work stations and software to program instruments, allows scientists and technicians to think creatively about the implications of their experiments and to design effective follow-up projects or develop alternative approaches to their work instead of spending their time doing repetitive tedious tasks.

– Genome analysis involves nucleic acid purification, amplification, labeling and signal detection (specific reaction, separation and signal counting). Implementation of laboratory automation in genomics enables the laboratory to standardize sample processing and analysis. Furthermore, implementation of automated liquid handlers reduces the risk of sample misplacement. Major Key Players:

