The "Lab Automation in Genomics Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Lab Automation in Genomics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Genomics is the study of whole genomes of organisms and incorporates elements from genetics. Genomics uses a combination of recombinant DNA, DNA sequencing methods, and bioinformatics to sequence, assemble, and analyze the structure and function of genomes.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automated Liquid Handlers to Witness High Growth
– Cross contamination is a major problem in the genomics laboratory which can be avoided by implementing automated systems to manage the reagents and reaction mixtures.
– It is believed that taking out human intervention helps in achieving more consistency. Many technological advances have been made in the molding of plastics that has reduced the volumes of reagents used and also has enabled the handling of smaller liquid volumes easy. These advancements have worked in favor of the development of micro and nano-litre plates to fit in with the automated liquid handling equipment.
– Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products to increase the productivity of the process.
– According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third highest growth in industrial robots in term of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms & others to meet up the demand
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The lab automation market landscape in the North American region is extremely dynamic with many mergers and acquisitions happening in the market. Over the past few years, the Canadian economy has also witnessed positive growth of the market. As the Canadian economy is economically more stable, the profits margins were more visible.
– With the increasing labor costs in the United States, the need for a cheaper and viable alternative to provide sustainable long-term benefits has emerged. With the advantages like improvement in the operational efficiency at a lower cost, it is the primary factor driving the market in the North American region.
– The major demand for the laboratory automation solutions in the North American region is primarily rising with the increasing number of investments in research and innovation by the government. With the presence of large pharmaceutical companies with R&D labs in the region, and lab automation solutions adoption by hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, the market is expected to grow further.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Lab Automation in Genomics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Driving Digital Transformation For Laboratories With IoT
4.3.2 Effective Management of the Huge Amount of Data Generated
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Expensive Initial Setup
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Equipment
5.1.1 Automated Liquid Handlers
5.1.2 Automated Plate Handlers
5.1.3 Robotic Arms
5.1.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
5.1.5 Vision Systems
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.2 Danaher
6.1.3 Hudson Robotics
6.1.4 Becton Dickinson
6.1.5 Synchron Lab Automation
6.1.6 Agilent Technologies
6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers AG
6.1.8 Tecan Group Ltd
6.1.9 Perkinelmer
6.1.10 Honeywell International
6.1.11 Eppendorf AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
