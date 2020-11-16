Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news

Lab Automation in Genomics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Bysambit.k

Nov 16, 2020

Lab Automation in Genomics

The “Lab Automation in Genomics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Lab Automation in Genomics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352787

Scope of the Report:

Genomics is the study of whole genomes of organisms and incorporates elements from genetics. Genomics uses a combination of recombinant DNA, DNA sequencing methods, and bioinformatics to sequence, assemble, and analyze the structure and function of genomes.

Market Overview:

  • The lab automation in genomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Apart from reducing mundane repetitive tasks, the market for laboratory automation is also driven by the need for consistency in quality. Because the cost of an error is very high in a scientific paper, developing a drug, or samples testing.
  • – The emergence of robotics and automation has majorly transformed a typical workday of scientists around the world. With the advent of automation techniques, scientists are now capable of setting up, running and analyzing the results of an experiment in a fraction of the time. In today’s world, gaining maximum efficiency out of every process, including the R & D labs, is a major factor driving the market ahead.
  • – Automation of routine laboratory procedures, by the use of dedicated work stations and software to program instruments, allows scientists and technicians to think creatively about the implications of their experiments and to design effective follow-up projects or develop alternative approaches to their work instead of spending their time doing repetitive tedious tasks.
  • – Genome analysis involves nucleic acid purification, amplification, labeling and signal detection (specific reaction, separation and signal counting). Implementation of laboratory automation in genomics enables the laboratory to standardize sample processing and analysis. Furthermore, implementation of automated liquid handlers reduces the risk of sample misplacement.

    Major Key Players:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Danaher
  • Hudson Robotics
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Synchron Lab Automation
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Tecan Group Ltd
  • Perkinelmer
  • Honeywell International
  • Eppendorf AG

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352787

    Key Market Trends:

    Automated Liquid Handlers to Witness High Growth

    – Cross contamination is a major problem in the genomics laboratory which can be avoided by implementing automated systems to manage the reagents and reaction mixtures.
    – It is believed that taking out human intervention helps in achieving more consistency. Many technological advances have been made in the molding of plastics that has reduced the volumes of reagents used and also has enabled the handling of smaller liquid volumes easy. These advancements have worked in favor of the development of micro and nano-litre plates to fit in with the automated liquid handling equipment.
    – Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products to increase the productivity of the process.
    – According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third highest growth in industrial robots in term of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms & others to meet up the demand

    North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

    – The lab automation market landscape in the North American region is extremely dynamic with many mergers and acquisitions happening in the market. Over the past few years, the Canadian economy has also witnessed positive growth of the market. As the Canadian economy is economically more stable, the profits margins were more visible.
    – With the increasing labor costs in the United States, the need for a cheaper and viable alternative to provide sustainable long-term benefits has emerged. With the advantages like improvement in the operational efficiency at a lower cost, it is the primary factor driving the market in the North American region.
    – The major demand for the laboratory automation solutions in the North American region is primarily rising with the increasing number of investments in research and innovation by the government. With the presence of large pharmaceutical companies with R&D labs in the region, and lab automation solutions adoption by hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, the market is expected to grow further.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352787

    Lab Automation in Genomics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Driving Digital Transformation For Laboratories With IoT
    4.3.2 Effective Management of the Huge Amount of Data Generated
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Expensive Initial Setup
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Equipment
    5.1.1 Automated Liquid Handlers
    5.1.2 Automated Plate Handlers
    5.1.3 Robotic Arms
    5.1.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
    5.1.5 Vision Systems
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
    6.1.2 Danaher
    6.1.3 Hudson Robotics
    6.1.4 Becton Dickinson
    6.1.5 Synchron Lab Automation
    6.1.6 Agilent Technologies
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers AG
    6.1.8 Tecan Group Ltd
    6.1.9 Perkinelmer
    6.1.10 Honeywell International
    6.1.11 Eppendorf AG

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Mastic Gum Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

    Intelligent Milking Robot Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    X-ray Shielding Glass Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

    Robotic Air Purifier Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

    Machine Learning Chips Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Optical Coherence Tomography For Ophthalmology Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

    Mexican Restaurants Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

    Industrial Control Valves Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

    Ammonium Hexaflorozirconate Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

    Synchronous Condensers Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

    Kitchen Scales Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

    Stopper Valve Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

    • By sambit.k

    Related Post

    All news

    Managed Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    Nov 16, 2020 sambit.k
    All news

    Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

    Nov 16, 2020 sambit.k

    Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

    Nov 16, 2020 sambit.k

    You missed

    All news

    Lab Automation in Genomics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

    Nov 16, 2020 sambit.k
    All news

    Managed Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    Nov 16, 2020 sambit.k
    Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Substance Abuse Treatment Industry 2020 Includes The Major Application Segments And Size In The Global Market To 2026

    Nov 16, 2020 Alex
    Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Substation Automation Market To 2026 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast | Schneider Electric, EATON, Ametek, Tropos, Encore, Grid

    Nov 16, 2020 Alex