The “Managed Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Managed Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352786

Scope of the Report:

Managed services refer to a concept wherein an organizationâ€™s in-house day-to-day management functions are managed by a third party service provider. Managed services involve outsourcing of services related to infrastructure, security, printing, mobility and other functions, while the ownership rights stay with the end-user.

Market Overview:

The Managed Services Market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.8%, over the forecast period. The market for managed services is expected to witness a keen interest in information services and managed mobility. There has been a shift in focus towards managed services and their applications for both short and long-term strategic decisions. As managed services enable a company to access enhanced applications and services that could not be possible in-house, it helps them to target their core strategic area, while outsourcing the rest of the tasks to the service providers who possess the operational expertise in that domain.

– Managed services are majorly used to provide additional value for end-users in their respective business processes. Over the past few years, the network-cost model has been changing from an asset and liability-based model to a utility-based model.

– It is estimated that the year on year capital expenditure by small and medium businesses towards these services will increase by 25%. The market for SMBs and cloud services is expected to take a bigger share, despite the slow growth rate of the overall IT expenditure in SMBs.

– Organizations are focusing on cost reduction by cutting down the number of suppliers and are reducing the payment size. Over the past few years, bundled services have gained traction in the market over the discrete ones. Major Key Players:

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

AT&T Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Deutsche Telekom AG

Rackspace Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.