The “Managed Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Managed Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352786
Scope of the Report:
Managed services refer to a concept wherein an organizationâ€™s in-house day-to-day management functions are managed by a third party service provider. Managed services involve outsourcing of services related to infrastructure, security, printing, mobility and other functions, while the ownership rights stay with the end-user.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352786
Key Market Trends:
Managed Security is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– Worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services is forecast to reach USD 120 billion by 2022. Rising security threats, regulatory compliance, and fear of data breaches will continue to drive security investments across various industries. Many major organizations are adopting managed security services to help maintain security within an organization.
– Managed security services (MSSs) with advanced threat detection and remediation capabilities are enjoying high adoption rates. Connected devices are further expected to propel distributed denial of service (DDoS), and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks. Thus, enterprises are seeking more proactive security measures to maintain security within an organization.
– In addition to traditional security services, many MSSPs have begun offering other advanced security services, be it managed advanced persistent threats (APT), application, cloud, mobile security, and advanced endpoint detection and response.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
– Asia-Pacific is currently experiencing a high adoption of cloud owing to a large number of organizations moving from traditional business models to cloud-based infrastructure to modernize the organizations business process including a multitenant architecture. Digital transformation has become a top priority in Asia-Pacific, and an increasing amount of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts.
– As more Asian enterprises and government agencies migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, MSPs can provide a variety of services to help these organizations address advanced persistent threat (APT), monitoring, and perform scheduled maintenance.
– Most customers in this region prefer MSSPs that have local security operations centres (SOCs) due to the requirements of data sovereignty and other security compliance regulations released by governments.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352786
Managed Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Improved Cost and Operational Efficiency
4.3.2 Increasing adoption of BYOD policies
4.3.3 Easier Infrastructure Maintenance
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Need for Skilled Personnel to Maintain the Process
4.4.2 Reliability Concerns
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Managed Data Centre
5.2.2 Managed Security
5.2.3 Managed Communications
5.2.4 Managed Network
5.2.5 Managed Infrastructure
5.2.6 Managed Information
5.2.7 Other Types
5.3 by Enterprise
5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
5.3.2 Large Enterprise
5.4 by End-user Vertical
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 IT and Telecommunication
5.4.3 Healthcare
5.4.4 Entertainment and Media
5.4.5 Retail
5.4.6 Manufacturing
5.4.7 Government
5.4.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Mexico
5.5.4.3 Argentina
5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.5.5.2 South Africa
5.5.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A
6.1.5 AT&T Inc.
6.1.6 HP Development Company L.P.
6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.8 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.9 Dell Technologies Inc.
6.1.10 Nokia Solutions and Networks
6.1.11 Deutsche Telekom AG
6.1.12 Rackspace Inc.
6.1.13 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.15 Wipro Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Aircraft Engine Starting System Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Heterojunction Battery (HIT) Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Glass-filled Polymer Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Alternative Finance Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Metamaterials Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Point-Of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Microbiological Safety Cabinet Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Automotive Control Arm Shaft Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
PTFE Dip Pipe Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Single-Use Bioreactors Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Gases Equipment Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co