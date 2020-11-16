The “Indium Phosphide Wafer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Indium Phosphide Wafer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Indium phosphide wafer is a semiconductor material having superior electrical and thermal properties compared to the silicon wafer and GaAs wafer. Indium phosphide wafers are suitable in the production of optical fiber transmission windows which are found in lasers and photodetectors as they have properties such as higher electron mobility, higher frequency, low power consumption, high thermal conductivity, and low noise performance.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Telecommunication Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Fiber optic communications is the most important and critical current use of InP. InP Wafer is dominated by the high-speed fiber optic communication as InP is capable of emission and detection in wavelengths above 1000 nm. InP wafers are used in high power and high-frequency optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, photodetectors, LED, optical transceivers, which are operating in optical fiber communication systems.
– InP-based telecommunication and data-communication systems offer several orders of magnitude higher energy efficiencies, and lower environmental impact, compared with incumbent systems, e.g. copper. The ability to support the continued explosion of storage requirements and growth of data transmission over the coming years is becoming paramount. Communications networks across the world operate through the use of InP lasers that connect switches and routers within and between data centers and throughout the Internet.
– Significant investment is expected from different players led by internet giants such as Google, Amazon and more. With the increasing requirement of more data transfer at higher speeds, transceiver technology is migrating to the technology offering better rates (100GbE and 400GbE), for which InP is more favorable.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth for indium phosphide wafer market. The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. For instance, the initiative by the Chinese government like ‘Made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic move aimed at building high-end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments.
– Most of the manufacturers of InP wafers belong to the Asia-Pacific region due to various government policies supporting semiconductor market growth. The technology boom is powering Asias economies. Explosive growth in new-era gadgets and internet-linked connected appliances stoking fresh demand for components such as semiconductors and displays. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan would be among the economies expected to benefit the most.
– The semiconductor industry gave a significant boost to the Southeast Asia economic growth last year, especially in Singapore where semiconductor output is having surged 48 % in 2017, according to data from the Economic Development Board.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Use of Optoelectronic Devices
4.3.2 Growth of Datacom Business and 5G
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Competition from Other Substitutes
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Diameter
5.1.1 50.8 mm or 2″
5.1.2 76.2 mm or 3″
5.1.3 100 mm or 4″ and above
5.2 End-user Industry Application
5.2.1 Military & Defense
5.2.2 Telecommunications
5.2.3 Medical
5.2.4 Other End-user Industry Application
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the world
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AXT Inc.
6.1.2 Wafer World Inc.
6.1.3 Logitech Ltd.
6.1.4 Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation
6.1.5 Century Goldray Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
6.1.6 Semiconductor Wafer Inc.
6.1.7 Ding Ten Industrial Inc.
6.1.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
6.1.9 Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
6.1.10 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
