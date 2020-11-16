The “Indium Phosphide Wafer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Indium Phosphide Wafer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Indium phosphide wafer is a semiconductor material having superior electrical and thermal properties compared to the silicon wafer and GaAs wafer. Indium phosphide wafers are suitable in the production of optical fiber transmission windows which are found in lasers and photodetectors as they have properties such as higher electron mobility, higher frequency, low power consumption, high thermal conductivity, and low noise performance.

The indium phosphide wafer market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Indium phosphide wafer is commonly used in high-frequency and high-power electronics. InP has the quality of superior electron velocity which makes it perfect for optoelectronic devices, rapid transistor, and resonance tunneling diodes. The market is dominated by the high-speed fiber optic communication as InP is capable of emission and detection of wavelengths above 1000 nm. InP wafer is used for two categories: Photonics and RF. InP finds applications in Photonics Telecom Datacom Lidar, Sensing and other RF, Civil and Military applications.

– The InP wafer market is highly impacted by the photonics market particularly driven by Datacom and Telecom applications where InP is used as a substrate for both laser diodes and photodiodes in optical transceivers. InP market growth is not limited to optical communication. It also has potential opportunities in LIDAR and even handset PA applications. InP also has remarkable intrinsic material properties for high speed and low noise for high-frequency RF applications.

– Due to the arrival of 5G and the increasing growth of Datacom business, it is expected that the InP wafer market will grow due to the increasing requirements of 5G, and it is also lower in cost and power consumption than GaN. Device manufacturers are increasingly keen to harness the material’s high electron mobility in the fabrication of HBTs and HEMTs. In the upcoming years, 5G mobile networks could hold tremendous promise for this flavor of the substrate.

– Many companies are focussing on bringing new innovations for the growth of this market. For instance, AXT’s InP substrates are largely supplied to manufacturers of lasers and photodetectors for fiber-optics network applications, including fiber-to-the-home as well as data center communications. Crystacomm delivers six inch InP technology, which proves vital to the development of cost-effective InP-based transistors for 5G wireless devices.

