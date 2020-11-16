Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Neuromorphic Chip Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Nov 16, 2020

Neuromorphic Chip

The “Neuromorphic Chip Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Neuromorphic Chip market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Neuromorphic chips are digitally processed analog chips with a series of networks as similar to human brain networks. These chips contain millions of neurons and synapses to augment self intelligence, irrespective of pre-installed codes in normal chips. As a special kind of chips, these are highly capable of manipulating data received through sensors.

Market Overview:

  • Keeping the pace of advancement of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), various embedded system providers are keen to develop brain chips, where not only the chips will be processed fast, but will have also responses like human brains for those systems to think and act in a human way. Data analytics, internet of things, and smart sensors are considered as major applications for the neuromorphic chip market, as these chips are embedded into hardware used for image recognition, data mining, etc.
  • – Currently, neuromorphic vendors aim to design advanced system-on-chip (SoC) that provide an interface between sensors and algorithms; which eventually results in optimally converted data spikes and spiking neural networks (SNNs). A product like â€˜Akida NSoCâ€™ from BrainChip Holdings Ltd. has 1.2 million neurons and 10 billion synapses.
  • – Big chip players including Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., HRL Laboratories LLC, IBM Corporation and many others are developing neuromorphic chips to cut short processing speed through self decision making abilities by the chips.

    Major Key Players:

  • aiCTX AG
  • BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
  • General Vision Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology)

    Key Market Trends:

    Automotive is the Fastest Growing Industry to Adapt Neuromorphic Chip

    – Automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industry for neuromorphic chips. All premium car makers are investing heavily to achieve L5 level of autonomous technology; which in turn is anticipated to generate huge demand for AI-powered neuromorphic chips.
    – Due to the complexity of roadway data integration, cars automated systems need more AI than aircrafts. According to Victoria Transport Policy Institute, by 2030, 20%-40% of the automated vehicles will be available in moderate to premium price category, which means more volume of integrated neuromorphic chips will be sold by the AI chip manufacturers.
    – Advanced driver assisted system (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications are the two primary areas where neuromorphic chip manufacturers are eyeing to enhance their market reach. Recently, in October 2017, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. supplied neuromorphic chip to one of the top automobile company in Germany to test their ADAS capability.

    North America Expected to Hold Major Share over the Forecast Period

    – North America is currently one of the major market share holder for neuromorphic chips with presence of top vendors in the U.S. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new X-ray tubes that can make the overall process more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
    – There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in North America to take the advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, North America are set to boom over the forecast period.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Neuromorphic Chip Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Surge in Growth Plan for Autonomous Vehicle Among Premium Automotive OEMs
    4.2.2 Growth in Demand for Smart Sensors
    4.2.3 Increase in Demand for AI powered Chips
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Complexity in Hardware Design and Precision
    4.3.2 High Initial Investment
    4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Image Recognition
    5.1.2 Signal Processing
    5.1.3 Data Processing
    5.1.4 Other Applications
    5.2 By End Users
    5.2.1 Aerospace and Defence
    5.2.2 Automotive
    5.2.3 Industrial Automation
    5.2.4 Healthcare
    5.2.5 Consumer Electronics and Others
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 aiCTX AG
    6.1.2 BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
    6.1.3 General Vision Inc.
    6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
    6.1.5 IBM Corporation
    6.1.6 Intel Corporation
    6.1.7 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
    6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology)

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

