The “Neuromorphic Chip Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Neuromorphic Chip market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352783

Scope of the Report:

Neuromorphic chips are digitally processed analog chips with a series of networks as similar to human brain networks. These chips contain millions of neurons and synapses to augment self intelligence, irrespective of pre-installed codes in normal chips. As a special kind of chips, these are highly capable of manipulating data received through sensors.

Market Overview:

Keeping the pace of advancement of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), various embedded system providers are keen to develop brain chips, where not only the chips will be processed fast, but will have also responses like human brains for those systems to think and act in a human way. Data analytics, internet of things, and smart sensors are considered as major applications for the neuromorphic chip market, as these chips are embedded into hardware used for image recognition, data mining, etc.

– Currently, neuromorphic vendors aim to design advanced system-on-chip (SoC) that provide an interface between sensors and algorithms; which eventually results in optimally converted data spikes and spiking neural networks (SNNs). A product like â€˜Akida NSoCâ€™ from BrainChip Holdings Ltd. has 1.2 million neurons and 10 billion synapses.

– Big chip players including Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., HRL Laboratories LLC, IBM Corporation and many others are developing neuromorphic chips to cut short processing speed through self decision making abilities by the chips. Major Key Players:

aiCTX AG

BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

General Vision Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.