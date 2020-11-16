The “Magnetic Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Magnetic Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Magnetic sensors are classified in terms of measuring a complete magnetic field or vector-components of the magnetic field. Permanent magnets such as neodymium magnets are used to trigger the magnetic sensors in several applications. The magnetic sensor is used to identify magnitude and direction of the magnetic field. It comprised of a rotating sensor tip which measures both transverse and longitudinal magnetic fields around the objects.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Hold Significant Share
– In the case of automotive applications, GMR and TMR sensors have demonstrated less power consumption than mW and ÂµW during continuous operation. They are also easily accommodated in package sizes less than their counterparts, thus are finding the increasing deployment of these sensors into auto parts.
– The demand for magnetic sensors is anticipated to increase in the automotive industry. Sensing devices are been used increasingly in this industry to improve vehicles convenience and fuel efficiency.
– Also, mandatory regulations by the government bodies, such as the installation of safety equipment and sensing elements in automobiles, are estimated to create significant opportunities for the growth of this market.
– Magnetic sensor vendors are focusing on providing efficient devices, which can serve an extensive range of automotive applications. The increase in demand and penetration of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles and the use of GPS in automobiles may also fuel the demand for magnetic sensors from the automotive industry.
North America to Hold Largest Share
– The growth in a number of vehicles and production of automotive parts are significant factors fueling the growth of the market. Also, the commercialization and development of connected cars have been a developing trend in the region.
– The region is also witnessing an increase in demand for sensing components in numerous industrial uses. Automotive manufacturers in the region are increasingly integrating miniature magnetic sensing devices into the vehicles to offer improved communication capabilities, which will further boost the magnetic sensors market, over the forecast period.
– The tablet computers, e-readers, and mobile phones, along with other GPS enabled devices are increasingly becoming more sophisticated, is increasing the ongoing challenge to sensor manufacturers resulting from the higher and higher packing density of components.
– It is expected that high adoption of smart watches and other smart wearables, which are witnessing huge demand in the region, owing to increased healthcare concerns and rising disposable incomes will further augment the growth in the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Magnetic Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Regulations Around Energy Efficient Systems And Automobiles
4.4.2 Emerging Applications In Consumer Electronics & Data Center
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Falling Average Selling Prices (ASPS) of Semiconductors & Sensors
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Hall Effect
5.1.2 Anisotropic Magneto ResistanceÂ (AMR)
5.1.3 Giant Magneto ResistanceÂ (GMR)
5.1.4 Tunneling Magneto ResistanceÂ (TMR)
5.1.5 Other Technologies
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Consumer Electronics
5.2.3 Industrial (apart from Automotive)
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of World
5.3.4.1 Latin America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.2 Analog Devices
6.1.3 Crocus Technology
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.5 Allegro Microsystems
6.1.6 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
6.1.7 NVE Corporation
6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors
6.1.9 Omron Corporation
6.1.10 ST Microelectronics
6.1.11 TDK Corporation
6.1.12 TE Connectivity
6.1.13 Texas Instruments Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
