Scope of the Report:

Magnetic sensors are classified in terms of measuring a complete magnetic field or vector-components of the magnetic field. Permanent magnets such as neodymium magnets are used to trigger the magnetic sensors in several applications. The magnetic sensor is used to identify magnitude and direction of the magnetic field. It comprised of a rotating sensor tip which measures both transverse and longitudinal magnetic fields around the objects.

Market Overview:

The Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The high usage of magnetic sensors in new navigation devices, presence detection (building automation related applications), medical areas and the automotive sector is leading to a paradigm shift in the magnetic sensors market worldwide.

– The increase in demand for IIoT and production of consumer electronics, electric and hybrid vehicles, and high-quality sensing devices, globally, is influencing the adoption of magnetic sensors across several end-user industries. This is expected to drive the growth of the magnetic sensors, during the forecast period.

– Increasing adoption of robotics for factory automation owing to the Industry 4.0 policies is driving the need of magnetic sensors for various safety applications in the global market.

– The development in the services sector in the country and high growth rate of data center and cloud providers is further augmenting demand for these sensors to be deployed in PDU (Power Distribution Unit), which form a crucial part in data centers.

Major Key Players:

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices

Crocus Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Allegro Microsystems

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NVE Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corporation

ST Microelectronics

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity