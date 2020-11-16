The “Interior Design Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Interior Design Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. Besides, it helps them to access, monitor and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With the help of interior design software, architects can take preventive measures, thereby reducing the need for remodeling and rebuilding.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Residential Sector to Witness Highest Growth
– The residential sector is anticipated to register the highest growth owing to the rapidly increasing construction of high end gated communities.
– The global economy is witnessing an increase in the disposable income of the people. This has arisen a demand for pleasant and well-infrastructured living spaces, which has enabled the growth of these high-end gated communities which in turn has impacted the growth of the market.
– Also, the increasing demand for contract interior work on public buildings projects, these businesses have become much larger and more complex, employing builders textile designers, artists, and furniture designers, as well as engineers and technicians to fulfill the job. This fuels the need for interior design software which reduces the complexity to a significant extent.
Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for interior design software from the countries in the region.
– The region will be witnessing a rise in growth of the construction markets in the emerging countries like India and China over the forecast period. This growth will be primarily from the infrastructure sectors and buildings such as rail, road, airports, and bridges.
– In India, the construction sector will be driven by the increasing need for residential buildings in cities such as New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The high-end residential buildings are being built by considering the interior design before the initial plans are drawn. The other countries which will augment the demand for interior design software in the region are Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Japan.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Interior Design Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Need for Better Interior Design and Decoration
4.4.2 Continuous Growth in Need for Higher Productivity
4.4.3 Rise in Government Initiatives for Promoting Construction and Real-estate Worldwide
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Interoperability Issues with Interior Design Software
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Residential Sector
5.1.2 Non-Residential Sector
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.
6.1.2 Dassault Systemes SE
6.1.3 Trimble, Inc.
6.1.4 SmartDraw, LLC
6.1.5 Decolab India Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.6 Roomtodo OU
6.1.7 Planner 5D
6.1.8 RoomSketcher AS
6.1.9 Space Designer 3D
6.1.10 BeLight Software Ltd.
6.1.11 Chief Architect, Inc.
6.1.12 Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd
6.1.13 EasternGraphics GmbH
6.1.14 InnoPlanner Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
