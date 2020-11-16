According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Virtual Classroom market accounted for $7.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing need for personalized learning experiences and growing participation and involvement in learning are boosting the market growth. However, lack of resources and infrastructure in industries is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of Ml and AI and blended learning technologies will provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

Virtual classroom is among the most nascent advancements offers e-learning environment where users can learn, interact, communicate, view and discuss presentation through numerous virtual classroom softwares, teleconferencing and web based accessed. It is an online system wherein user can log in from their devices in order to access range of lectures, videos, and teaching modules. The upcoming revolution in the education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods.

By hardware, mobile computing devices segment is constantly enhancing due to increasing expectation of flexible learning. These devices enable students and employees to access all educational material and organization work. By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth mainly due to the presence of many prominent educational institutions and quality education provided by them.

Some of the key players in this market include Sony, Oracle, Skyprep, Edvance360, Google, IBM, HTC, Hitachi, LG Electronics, Dell, Blackboard, Bigbluebutton, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Cisco and Microsoft.

Types Covered:

• Combination of Teleconferencing And World Wide Web

• World Wide Web

• Teleconferencing

Solutions Covered:

• Security

• Unified Communications and Collaboration

• Device Management

• Content Management

• Analytics and Data Visualization

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Hardware Covered:

• Security and Video Cameras

• Interactive Displays and Projectors

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Interactive Whiteboards

• Virtual Reality Devices

• Other Hardwares

User Types Covered:

• Corporates

• Academic Institutions

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Solutions

Organization Size Covered:

• Large Organization

• Small and Medium Organization

Services Covered:

• Training and Consulting

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

• Support and Maintenance

• Deployment and Integration

Products Covered:

Applications Covered:

• Business Education

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

