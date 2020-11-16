According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market accounted for $443.42 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,107.42 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for clean water, growing population and rising contamination of water utilities are the factors driving the market growth. High Capital expenditures and operating expenses may hinder the market growth.

Zero liquid discharge (or ZLD) is a type of wastewater treatment technique, wherein almost all of the wastewater generated is recycled and purified. The exact components of a ZLD treatment system will largely depend on the volume of dissolved material present in the waste, the system’s required flow rate and what specific contaminants are present.

By End User, energy & power segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in the power generation capacity and stricter discharge guidelines. Power plants require large amounts of water to support day-to-day operations, making it even more important to find effective ways to reuse this resource. Based on geography, Asia pacific commanded the largest market share due to increasing industrialization along with scarcity of water sources in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) include Dew Envirotech Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd., Aquatech International LLC, Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd, Thermax Global, Oasys Water, SUEZ, ENCON Evaporators, AQUARION AG, Praj Industries, ALFA LAVAL, Veolia, 3V Green Eagle S.p.A., Transparent Energy System Private Ltd. and Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Energy and Power

• Textile

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

