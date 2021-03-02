Global Fragrance Fixatives Market was valued US$ 1.52 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$1.81 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyle in emerging economies with rising income levels is stimulating the market. Escalating consumption of fixatives, essential oils, the rising popularity of customized & celebrity perfumes, and growth of cosmetics sector in developing economies and has greatly contributed to market growth. Manufacturers are focused on technologies that create a longer-lasting fragrance and looking forward to expanding in developing regions creating growth opportunities to market. New synthetic substitutes for natural, animal-derived fixative compounds are introduced to meet sustainability criteria and environmentalist concerns.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4044

Sclareolide is a sesquiterpene lactone isolated from plants that are used as a fragrance. Sclareolide is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%. Sclareolide segment emerged as an inexpensive substitute for ambergris derived from the intestines of the endangered sperm whale.

Fine Fragrance will remain the leading end-use segment, occupying over 40 % of the share in 2017. Fine Fragrance is either used to enhance as a functional fragrance marketed and sold directly to the public as a fine fragrance.

The Asia Pacific is the ascendant region, attributed to rising standards of living coupled with the increase in income have resulted in the increased spending on luxurious in China, India and other Southeast Asian countries. North America is expected to grow at a lower CAGR of 4 % over the forecast years.

The report covers the total market for fragrance fixatives and the impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries. Moreover, the report also covers import/export data across all major regions covered in this report.

Eastman Chemical Company, Tokos, Lotioncarfter, Paris Fragrances Cosmetics Supplies

SVP Chemicals are leading players of fragrance fixatives market.

Scope of the Global Fragrance Fixatives Market

Global Fragrance Fixatives Market, By Product:

Sclareolide

Ambroxide

Galaxolide

Iso E Super

Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate

Ambergris

Castoreum

Civet

Clary Sage

Others

Global Fragrance Fixatives Market, By End-Use:

Fine Fragrances

Homecare

Color Cosmetics

Haircare & Skincare

Global Fragrance Fixatives Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

Eastman Chemical

Tokos BV

Lotioncarfter LLC

Paris Fragrances

SVP Chemicals

Synthodor Company

PFW Fragrance Fixatives

Zaki

Landmark Perfumes & Haircare & Skincare s

The Essential Oil Company

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/4044