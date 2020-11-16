This franchise profile gives key insight into Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. with a mention of key takeaways as a conclusion. The profile provides a consolidated and up to date information about the company, including the financial performance and/or number of stores owned and franchised by it.

Report Scope:

The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.

The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the franchise profile on Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc.

– Snapshot of major company events since its inception

– Analysis of investment required for a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise outlet

– Examination of the market dynamics, competitive environment, business strategies and expansion plans, along with recent developments and key challenges

– Regional breakdown of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit outlets in the U.S., and status of company-owned and franchised outlets by number

Summary

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was started by Travis Dickey, in Dallas, Texas. Travis Dickey was fascinated with authentic, slow-smoked barbeque. At first, the menu was limited to pit hams, beef brisket, barbecue beans, potato chips, beer, bottled milk and sodas. In 1967, brothers T.D. Dickey and Roland Dickey took over their father’s business and continued serving hickory-smoked signature meats. Dickey’s Barbecue Pits grew steadily under the leadership of the Dickey brothers. The company expanded throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area and quickly became popular for their mouthwatering hickory-smoked barbecue. The company began franchise operations in 1994 due to strong demand from loyal customers for more locations. Today, the company operates more than 500 locations in 44 states in the U.S. and internationally.

The company was one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. between 2010 and 2015, when it grew from 115 locations to more than 500, making Dickey’s the country’s largest barbecue chain. The company has been adding new locations since then, including 74 in 2016, 88 in 2017 and 72 in 2018.