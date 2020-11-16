In the food and beverage industry, flavours are used in most of the raw materials. Flavours find application in food products such as confectionaries and bakery products as well as in other non-food products such as cigars and tobacco. For instance, hibiscus is being used across the alcoholic as well as the non-alcoholic beverages category in generic form or in blends as a cocktail. Floral flavours are included in a range of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals products including sports drinks, health drinks and health bars.

Trends market research (TMR), in its report, offers key insights on the global floral flavour market for the period 2018 to 2025. TMR’s report estimates the global floral flavour market to expand at XX% CAGR and reach US$ XX Mn by 2025-end.

The floral flavour market across the globe and particularly in the APEJ region is growing at a significant rate, attributed to increasing demand for floral flavours in products such as snacks, dairy, bakery, sponges, milkshakes, icings and fillings and biscuits. APEJ accounts for relatively high value share in the global food and beverages industry and this is expected to drive the growth of the floral flavour market in the region.

Key players identified in the report include Givaudan S.A., Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Company Limited, International Taste Solutions Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Blue Pacific Flavors, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fona International, Inc., Jean Gazignaire S.A., Fleurchem Inc., Comax Flavors Abelei Inc., Teawolf Inc., and Mane SA.

