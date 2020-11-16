Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3644

By region, in 2018, the global passive optical LAN market was dominated by Asia Pacific, accounting for XX% of the global market. Going forward, Asia Pacific is predicted to maintain its dominance owing to the rising demand for passive optical LAN networks, particularly in China. A surge in the use of electronic gadgets and data traffic are two of the factors expected to propel the Asia Pacific market for passive optical LAN. Governments of many nations are focusing on investing more for the improvement of the network infrastructure, which is further predicted to boost the Asia Pacific passive optical LAN market.

Some of the leading players in the POL market are Alcatel Lucent SA (France), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Passive Optical LAN Market, by Component

• Optical cables

• Optical couplers

• Optical power splitters

• Optical encoders

• Patch cords and pigtails

• Optical connectors

• Optical amplifiers

• Optical transceivers

• Fixed and variable optical attenuators

• Optical circulators

• Wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers

• Optical filters

• Others

Passive Optical LAN Market, by Application

• Loop feeder

• Interoffice

• Fiber in the Loop (FITL)

• Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

• Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

• Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) systems

• Passive Optical LAN Market, by Geography

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

• South America

• Middle East

• Africa

