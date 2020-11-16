Extended Reality (XR) is an immersive technology that refers to all real & virtual environments combined and human-machine interactions generated using computer technology and wearables. Extended Reality (XR) offers highly digital experiences with photorealistic visuals by integrating on-device processing, 5G, and edge cloud processing technologies. XR encapsulates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

The global extended reality market is driven by increased technological advancements and investments in AR&VR, expansion of the gaming industry, and rising demand for improved customer experience. Moreover, a rise in the penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming and increased adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education is playing a pivotal role in contributing to the global extended reality market growth. However, the lack of effective user experience designs and slow growth among underdeveloped economies are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Extended Reality Market are:

Qualcomm Technologies, HP Reveal, Accenture, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, TATA ELXSI., Northern Digital, SoftServe, AugRay, and Mirari LLC, among others.

Based on offering, the global extended reality market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment consists of cameras, sensors, speakers, and transducers. The hardware segment is dominating the extended reality market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to declining prices of sensors, advancements in motion-tracking technology and growing curiosity of people toward automation. Based on technology, the market is segmented into virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. The augmented reality segment is dominating the extended reality market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising demand from the retail and healthcare sectors.

Based on type, the market is segmented into mobile XR and PC-tethered XR. The PC-tethered XR segment dominated the extended reality market owing to the availability of seamless cloud-based solutions that can be easily integrated with other hardware modules. However, the mobile XR segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better accessibility and increasing demand for wearable technology.

Major Types of Extended Reality Market covered are:

Mobile XR and PC-tethered XR

Major Applications of Extended Reality Market covered are:

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Extended Reality consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Extended Reality market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Extended Reality manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Extended Reality with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Extended Reality industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

