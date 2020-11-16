Advancements in battery technologies and electric powertrains are the major factors driving the electric truck market growth. Several technological advancements in electric trucks are making them more efficient & high powered while increasing the distance covered in single charging, which makes them more desirable and convenient for logistic applications. For instance, technological advancements in Li-ion batteries makes batteries lightweight, capable of storing more power, and increases their lifespan as compared to conventional lead-acid & valve-regulated lead-acid batteries. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and zero-emission vehicles in logistics and the growing interest of shipping companies, such as UPS and Amazon, in electric trucks, is also propelling the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Electric Truck Market are:

Orange EV, Tesla, HINO MOTORS SALES U.S.A., GOUPIL, IVECO, Cummins Inc., BYD Motors Inc., Daimler AG, Nikola Corporation, and AB Volvo, among others.

The adoption of electric trucks has witnessed a significant boost in the past few years. With growing environmental concerns, governments are enforcing stringent emission regulations on diesel-powered trucks. As a result, the manufacturing cost of diesel-powered trucks is expected to increase with an increase in R&D expenditure and betterment of exhaust systems in these trucks. With the enactment of Euro-VI emissions for heavy-duty vehicles, the manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles has increased to match these norms. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for electric trucks globally. Several prominent players, new entries, and existing truck manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of electric trucks to overcome the stringent environmental regulations worldwide.

Although the electric truck market has tremendous opportunities, inadequate charging infrastructure stands to be a major challenge. Moreover, risks associated with the adoption of electric trucks, such as consumer awareness and higher prices, when compared with diesel-powered trucks, may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Types of Electric Truck Market covered are:

Battery-Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Truck

Hybrid Truck, and Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Major Applications of Electric Truck Market covered are:

Logistic

Municipal

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Truck consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Truck market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Truck Market Size

2.2 Electric Truck Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Truck Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Truck Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Truck Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Truck Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Truck Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Truck Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Truck Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Electric Truck industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

