A connected vehicle is equipped with internet and can send data, access data, download software & patches, and communicate with other IoT devices. The first commercial connected car was developed by General Motors with Motorola Automotive in 1996, which could make voice calls to call centres in cases of emergency. Moreover, there are several key players, such as BMW, AUDI AG, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, and others, that have been investing heavily in connected vehicle technology to provide the best solutions in the market. The key functions/features of connected vehicles include infotainment, safety (roadside assistance, traffic, safety & collision warnings, and others), navigation, automobile diagnostics, etc.

Major Key Players of the Connected Vehicle Market are:

BMW, AUDI AG, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, OnStar (General Motors), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among young children and adults. Connected vehicles can decrease the number of serious injuries and deaths caused by accidents on roads as connected vehicles are equipped with various safety features, which can reduce the number of accidents. For instance, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), connected vehicles have the potential to reduce vehicle crashes by approximately 80 percent. Hence, many regional governments have been taking initiatives to promote connected vehicle technology. For instance, The US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT’s) is a connected vehicle program engaged in working with local transportation agencies, state transportation agencies, and vehicle OEMs, and device makers to promote connected vehicle technology. Such government initiatives have been driving overall market growth.

Major Types of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

Major Technology of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Vehicle to Infrastructure

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Cloud

Vehicle to Pedestrian

Vehicle to Everything

Connected vehicles provide various services/features, such as remote diagnostics, multimedia streaming, access to social media & other apps, on-road assistance, autopilot, e-call & SOS assistance, cybersecurity, and a wide range of other safety features. These services/features are considered as major factors that will boost the market growth. Continuous product launches and developments by key market players have also been supplementing the market growth. For instance, Audi AG is planning to launch 5G-connected car technology (5G technology can provide high internet speeds which further increase operational speeds) with Chinese technology giant Huawei.

