Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global rubber bonded abrasives market is estimated to be over US$ 1284.50 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The substantial market growth can be attributed to a growing demand for rubber-bonded abrasives in automotive and heavy industries. The demand for rubber-bonded abrasives in heavy industries is increasing due to its flexible properties such as longer durability and material removal abilities. Materials such as steel bars, coiled steel, iron castings, and pipes require the most durable abrasives with the fastest stock removal. Moreover, rubber-bonded abrasive wheels have replaced steel saws in heavy materials due to the abrasive wheels having the capacity to cut through nearly every material known at a faster rate than that of metal saws and with lesser heat generation and better cut surface.

Major Key Players of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market are:

Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit Group, PFERD (August Rüggeberg GmbH & Co. KG), CUMI (Murugappa Group), ABRASIVOS MANHATTAN, S.A., Pacer Industries, Inc., atto Abrasives Limited, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. Kg, Marrose Abrasives, Cratex, and others.

Rubber-bonded abrasives are widely used in the automotive industry due to its versatile properties such as uniformity, widespread usage range, economic advantage, low heat transfer, hardness, and others. In the automotive industry, rubber-bonded abrasives are used to manufacture transportation components such as auto ancillaries, auto OEMs, bearing & gears, and other transpiration components.

However, factor such as the presence of alternative products is anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Rubber, shellac, resin or epoxy are bonding materials that are commonly used to manufacture bonded abrasives. Among these, resin bonded abrasives have many advantages over rubber-bonded abrasives including high efficiency, low temperature during operations, and others. Therefore, the presence of alternative products for rubber-bonded abrasives and new product innovations across multiple verticals have been limiting the market growth.

Major Applications of Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market covered are:

Heavy Industries

Transportation Components

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Medical Equipment

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Rubber Bonded Abrasives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Rubber Bonded Abrasives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Rubber Bonded Abrasives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Rubber Bonded Abrasives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

