Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Meat Substitutes Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Meat Substitutes Market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2030.

Production of conventional meat requires rearing of livestock on an enormous scale, moreover, to improve & increase protein in meat, these animals are required to be administered with fattening agents and proteinaceous diet. Thereby, significantly raising the costs of meat production and resource utilization. On the contrary, meat substitutes utilize minimal resources without compromising on either, taste, texture or volume of production. Moreover, beef production requires a large area of land and hence deforestation is conducted at a large scale to make the land suitable for cultivation. These factors have been significant in propelling the meat substitutes market which is anticipated to further grow during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Meat Substitutes Market are:

Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn Foods, Morningstar Farms, Gardein Protein International, Maple Leaf Foods., Impossible Food Inc. VBites Foods Limited, Tofurky, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods and others.

However, one of the major factors impacting the global meat substitutes market is the availability of conventional meat at a cheaper rate, as compared to meat substitutes. The higher price of meat alternatives could be an obstruction for the adoption of meat substitutes among consumers, thereby significantly affecting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the meat substitutes market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of meat substitute products in countries such as Australia, India, China, Japan and others, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific region can also be attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of the meat substitute products and growing adoption of flexitarian diet among the population.

Major Types of Meat Substitutes Market covered are:

Tofu

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), and Seitan

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Meat Substitutes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Meat Substitutes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Meat Substitutes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Meat Substitutes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meat Substitutes Market Size

2.2 Meat Substitutes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meat Substitutes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Meat Substitutes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meat Substitutes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Meat Substitutes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Meat Substitutes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue by Product

4.3 Meat Substitutes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meat Substitutes Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Meat Substitutes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

