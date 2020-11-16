Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Pheromones Market in Agriculture – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global pheromones market in agriculture is estimated to be over US$ 2.3 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Pheromones Market are:

ISAGRO, ISCA, Russell IPM, Pacific Biocontrol Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L., Inc., Pherobank, Biobest Group NV, Suterra, and Bedoukian Research, Inc. among others

Get sample copy of “Pheromones Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/115

Increment in agricultural production to meet the growing needs of the population includes efficient monitoring and control of pests. Along with controlling pests, it is important that sustainable agricultural practices are followed to minimize environmental damage. The application of pheromones proves to be favourable owing to target specificity of the process which ultimately contributes to minimizing environmental damage. Hence, the implementation of such agricultural practices will contribute effectively to boost the market of pheromones in this sector. In addition to this, there is an increase in awareness of toxicity associated with chemical pesticides. This awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemical pesticides has promoted the development of safer alternatives for sustainable agricultural practices. Therefore, extensive advancement in the production of cost-effective pheromones, utilizing the application of biotechnology has further played a crucial role in promoting the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for agricultural products worldwide is another important factor which has contributed extensively to the growth of global pheromones market. For instance, the growing demand for orchard crops which majorly comprises of fruit and nut crops have been significant in supporting the growth of this market globally.

Major Types of Pheromones Market covered are:

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Major Applications of Pheromones Market covered are:

Trapping

Monitoring and Mating Disruption

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pheromones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pheromones market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pheromones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pheromones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/115

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pheromones Market Size

2.2 Pheromones Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pheromones Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pheromones Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pheromones Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Pheromones Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pheromones Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pheromones Revenue by Product

4.3 Pheromones Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pheromones Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/115

In the end, Pheromones industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Industry Reports-

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com