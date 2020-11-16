Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Microarray analysis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2030.” According to the report, the global Microarray analysis market was estimated to be over US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Microarray Analysis Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Molecular Devices, PerkinElmer, Illumina, GE Healthcare, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Arrayit Corporation, Microarrays, Inc. Among others.

The continual growth of the microarray analysis market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide-scale adoption of these devices which are extensively used to study the diverse number of biological processes. Moreover, the growing demand for microarray across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global microarray analysis market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centres. The National Institute for Biomedical Genomics, a publicly funded national institution based in India, has entered into an agreement with Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Global Alliance for Genomics and Health to share health and genomic related data.

Over the years, the emergence of microarray technology as a popular and profitable tool has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global microarray analysis market. Several countries, namely Africa, Latin America, India, China and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global microarray analysis market. The increasing incidence of cancer across the globe have been vital in contributing to the global microarray analysis market. In 2012, it was estimated that the total number of cancer patient across the globe was a staggering 14-16 million. It is further expected that the number of a cancer patient will additionally increase at a rate of 10% every year. Advancement in technology in the field of microarray analysis market provides detailed insights on the complexity and polymorphism of cancer.

Major Types of Microarray Analysis Market covered are:

DNA

Protein Microarray

Major Applications of Microarray Analysis Market covered are:

Research

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Microarray Analysis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Microarray Analysis market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Microarray Analysis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Microarray Analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Microarray Analysis Market Size

2.2 Microarray Analysis Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Microarray Analysis Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Microarray Analysis Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Microarray Analysis Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Microarray Analysis Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Microarray Analysis Sales by Product

4.2 Global Microarray Analysis Revenue by Product

4.3 Microarray Analysis Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Microarray Analysis Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Microarray Analysis industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

