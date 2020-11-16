The global digital therapeutics market is driven by can be attributed to several factors, increasing use of smartphones and internet, increasing awareness related to digital health therapy, and rising number of chronic diseases & geriatric population. Moreover, the need to curb the growing healthcare cost and provide better healthcare to the population. However, lack of awareness and data security of customers and healthcare professionals are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Digital Therapeutics Market are:

Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health, 2Morrow, Omada Health, Livongo Health, Ginger.Io, Noom, Mango Health, Canary Health, and Propeller Health among others.

The continual growth of the Digital Therapeutics market can be attributed to several factors, increasing use of smartphones and internet, increasing awareness related to digital health therapy, and rising number of chronic diseases & geriatric population. Moreover, the need to curb the growing healthcare cost and provide better healthcare to population are other factors adding to the growth of the global digital therapeutics market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centres. Kaiku Health, a Helsinki-based company offering digital patient monitoring and patient-reported outcome services, collaborated with Turku University Hospital & Amgen (Finland) to launch a digital symptom tracking for multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. This digital health therapy would support and guide patients in their treatment regime.

Major Applications of Digital Therapeutics Market covered are:

Obesity Diabetes Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Medical Adherence

Smoking Cessation

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Digital Therapeutics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

