Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Titanium Dioxide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global titanium dioxide market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2030. Rising demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, plastics, and cosmetics and growing demand for lightweight vehicles are some of the pivotal factors augmenting the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Titanium Dioxide Market are:

Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Cristal, Tronox Limited, and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are the leading players present in this market. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries, NL Industries, Inc. and Argex Titanium Inc

Surging demand for cosmetics products is another factor driving market growth. The cosmetic market is witnessing growth owing to the rise in the purchasing power of the consumers, and increasing awareness regarding self-grooming. Titanium dioxide is used as a pigment and thickener in face creams. Moreover, owing to its UV absorption characteristics it is also used in sunscreen products. With the growing cosmetic industry, the demand for titanium dioxide is also expected to rise concomitantly.

Due to its carcinogenic effects, titanium dioxide is highly regulated. Stringent government guidelines are one of the critical factors hindering the market growth. Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) has classified it under 2B carcinogens category. Furthermore, the high cost of titanium dioxide is another major factor curbing the market growth across the globe.

Major Applications of Titanium Dioxide Market covered are:

Paints & coatings

Plastic

Pulp & paper

Cosmetics and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Titanium Dioxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Titanium Dioxide market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Titanium Dioxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Titanium Dioxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Titanium Dioxide industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

