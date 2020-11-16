Moreover, rising medical tourism and advancements in technology have been crucial in contributing to the growth of the global market. For instance, the advent of 3D printing technology has gained immense popularity among medical device manufacturers for the fabrication of patient-specific implants, prototypes and biodegradable implants among others. However, high costs associated with procedures involving the utilization of orthopaedic implants coupled with stringent government regulations are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Major Key Players of the Orthopedic Implants Market are:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes , NuVasive, Medtronic, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Globus Medical and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Orthopedic Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global orthopedic implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the orthopedic implants market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products which are extensively used to improve body posture, treat deformities and other forms of musculoskeletal conditions among patients. Moreover, the growing geriatric population across the globe and rising medical tourism are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global orthopedic implants market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. The University of Sheffield, has entered into a partnership with JRI Orthopaedics Ltd, a surgical instruments and orthopedic implants company, to improve the overall scope of technology and research in the field of orthopedics.

Major Types of Orthopedic Implants Market covered are:

Spinal Implants (Spinal Fusion Devices and Spinal Non-fusion Devices)

Joint Reconstruction (Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement, Shoulder Replacement)

Trauma Implants (Pins/Wires, Metal Plates & Screws, Nails & Rods)

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Major Applications of Orthopedic Implants Market covered are:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Orthopedic Implants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Orthopedic Implants market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Orthopedic Implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Orthopedic Implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Orthopedic Implants Market Size

2.2 Orthopedic Implants Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Orthopedic Implants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Orthopedic Implants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Orthopedic Implants Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Orthopedic Implants Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Orthopedic Implants Sales by Product

4.2 Global Orthopedic Implants Revenue by Product

4.3 Orthopedic Implants Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Orthopedic Implants Breakdown Data by End User

