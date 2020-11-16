According to the report, the global carbon black market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2030. The market is driven by the rising demand for tires owing to high demand from the automotive industry. Furthermore, rising demand from the construction industry is another factor driving market growth. Asia Pacific region offers huge market potential.

Rise in production of tires is the major factor driving the market growth. The tire market is witnessing growth owing to the growing automotive industry. Carbon black is used widely as a reinforcement additive in tire manufacturing. It helps to enhance the tear strength, resilience and conductivity and other physical properties of the product. Carbon black is used in tire components such as sidewalls, inner liners and treads. Worldwide, the automotive industry is recovering from the economic crisis. As the automotive industry is witnessing growth, the demand for the tire is growing which in turn is driving the market for black carbon.

Major Key Players of the Carbon Black Market are:

Orion Engineered Carbon, Birla Carbon, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd, and Birla Carbon are the key players present in this market. Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Evonik, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and Nippon are other key players present in this market.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the market pie. It is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. India and China are the driving force behind the growing Asia Pacific carbon black market. The market is witnessing growth owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, growing automotive industry and infrastructural development. Furthermore, owing to low labour cost and favourable government policies, the major companies are shifting their tire manufacturing base in emerging economies such as India, Vietnam and China. Moreover, rising foreign investments is another factor spurring market growth.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials is the major factor in hampering market growth. Aromatics oil is used as a major feedstock’s in the production of carbon black which is a derivative of petrochemicals. Therefore, any fluctuation in the prices of raw material will directly impact the pricing of the final product. Owing to imbalance in supply and demand of crude oil the prices are fluctuating. This, in turn, is hampering the growth of the carbon black market.

Major Applications of Carbon Black Market covered are:

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Printing Inks

Construction & Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Carbon Black consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Carbon Black market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Carbon Black manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Carbon Black with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Carbon Black industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

