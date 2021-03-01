Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market was value US$ 1.7Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The plant based ice creams market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth prospects and opportunities in the upcoming years, due to the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and increasing rates of veganism. These major two aspects are likely to lead to the dynamic development of the plant based ice creams market globally, particularly in developed nations.

The demand is estimated to get a robust impetus from the rising focus on healthy variants of ice creams. Constant innovations in products are also expected to fuel the swift expansion of the plant based ice creams market globally. The rising accessibility of plant based ice creams in convenience stores has been imparting a robust impetus to the consumption of plant based ice creams.

Cups/tubs is a fast growing segment by packaging shape as cups/tubs are easy to handle and are available in different sizes. Cups/tubs also help raise the shelf life of ice creams. North America has witnessed a major growth in the plant based ice creams market, as manufacturing companies are marketing their products in different types, for instance, ice cream bars, ice cream cones and cups/tubs in the form of quarts (946 gm) & pints (473 gm) that are gaining adoption among consumers.

Bend plant segment is leading the plant based ice cream market. Global demand for plant based ice creams in single plant form will be slightly lower than that of blends as the latter form of plant based ice-cream will dominate with a global revenue share of 50% and above.

Region-wise, the Asia-pacific region accounts for the largest share and is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to an increase in the population who are lactose intolerance. The customers are shifting their preferences towards almond based ice- cream as it consists of high nutritional values and tastes better than soy milk ice-cream. The Demand of lactose-free ice-cream is increasing in U.S., UK, and Germany is expected to rise in future.

Global plant based ice creams market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Ingredient

Single Plant

Blend Plant

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Packaging Shape

Bars

Cones

Cups/Tubs

Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Flavour

Fruits

Nuts

Herbs

Beans

Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hyper/Supermarket

Franchise Outlet

Online

Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market

BEN & JERRYâ€™S HOMEMADE, INC.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

LUV Ice Cream LLC

SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE (Danone)

Oatly AB

Jollyum Co.

The Booja-Booja Co.

Little babyâ€™s Ice cream

Kleinâ€™s Ice Cream Inc.

Frankie & Joâ€™s

Happy Cow ltd.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Breyers (Unilever Plc.)

Dream ( Hain Celestial Group)

Nadamoo

ARCTIC ZERO, Inc.

Snowflake Luxury Gelato

Wink Frozen Desserts

Nobo ltd.

Imuraya Group Co. Ltd.

