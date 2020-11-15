Latest research report on “Textile Finishing Chemicals Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market:

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF (Germany)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Dupont (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Tanatex Chemicals B.V (Netherlands)

Dystar Singapore PTE Ltd. (Singapore)

The global textile finishing chemicals market has been divided into 6 major types – softening finishes, repellent finishes, wrinkle free finishes, coating finishes, mothproofing finishes, and others. The softening finishes segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of textile finishing chemicals, globally during the forecast period.

Based on process, the textile finishing chemicals market has been segmented into three types -pad-dry cure process, exhaust dyeing process, and others. The pad-dry cure process is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing process in the textile finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. It is a continuous high speed process that saves time and cost.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Trends and Forecast of Per Capita Gdp (USD)

Table 2 Textile and Clothing Export of 25 Key Countries in 2016

Table 3 Fabric Finishing Chemicals Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Softening Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Repellent Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017—2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Wrinkle-Free Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017—2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Coating Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017—2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Mothproofing Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017—2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Other Finishes Market Size, By Region, 2017—2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Fabric Finishing Chemicals Market Size, By Process, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…..more

