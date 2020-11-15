Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Power Device Analyzer market a comprehensive study by key players- Keysight Technologies, Yokogawa, Fortive and more.

Byganesh

Nov 15, 2020

Latest research report on “Power Device Analyzer Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Power Device Analyzer Market is projected to reach US$ 527 Million by 2024 from an estimated market size of US$ 430 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market:

  • Keysight Technologies (US)
  • Yokogawa (Japan)
  • Fortive (US)
  • Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
  • Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)
  • Newtons4th (UK)
  • Iwatsu (Japan)

The consumer segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the power device analyzer market share. Power device analyzers are suitable for consumer electronic devices such as fans, refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, TVs and air conditions, smart home systems, smartwatch, and others. Increased demand for electronic products due to the advent of new technologies is expected to drive the demand for electrical products.

The below 1000 A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. It is used to test various types of products such as motors, air conditioners, fans, heater, and electric motor, solar PV, automated external defibrillator, satellite in major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and medical equipment manufacturing.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 2 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Application: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 3 Power Device Analyzer Market, By Current: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 4 Power Device Analyzer Market: Players/Companies Connected

Table 5 Power Device Analyzer Market: Industry / Country Analysis

Table 6 Key Parameters / Trends

Table 7 Power Device Analyzer Market Snapshot

Table 8 Power Device Analyzer Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 9 Ac: Power Device Analyzer Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 10 Both AC & DC: Power Device Analyzer Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

….more

