The Global Power Device Analyzer Market is projected to reach US$ 527 Million by 2024 from an estimated market size of US$ 430 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market:

Keysight Technologies (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Fortive (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)

Newtons4th (UK)

Iwatsu (Japan)

The consumer segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the power device analyzer market share. Power device analyzers are suitable for consumer electronic devices such as fans, refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, TVs and air conditions, smart home systems, smartwatch, and others. Increased demand for electronic products due to the advent of new technologies is expected to drive the demand for electrical products.

The below 1000 A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. It is used to test various types of products such as motors, air conditioners, fans, heater, and electric motor, solar PV, automated external defibrillator, satellite in major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and medical equipment manufacturing.

