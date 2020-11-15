Latest research report on “Analytics as a Service Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Analytics as a Service Market size is projected to grow from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Analytics as a Service Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Atos (France)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

HPE (US)

Hitachi Vantara (Japan)

Salesforce (US)

Cloudera (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

SAP (Germany)

ThoughtSpot (US)

Qlik (US)

Domo (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Sisense (US)

GoodData (US)

Birst (US)

Yellowfin (Australia)

Guavus (US)

Absolutdata (US)

Alteryx(US)

Looker (US)

Pyramid Analytics (Europe)

Board International (Switzerland)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The AaaS market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Analytics as a Service Market:

