The “Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market study of the Asia-Pacific chocolate market is available for alfajores, softlines/selflines, boxed assortments, chocolate with toys, countlines, seasonal chocolate, molded chocolate and other chocolate confectionaries. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online channel and other distribution channels
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growth in the Demand for Premium Chocolates
The consumers across China consider chocolate as an exotic delicacy, which is also brought as a luxury gift or an extravagant treat. As cited by South China Morning Post, the country accounted for a sales value of chocolate at about CNY 20 billion as of 2015. This increased sales of regular chocolate are expected to fuel the premium chocolate market. The demand is expected to be driven by the concept of â€œbean-to-barâ€, where consumers are expected to consider premium chocolate as a part of luxury rather than a generic food item. The market for premium chocolates in India is highly competitive with international brands, thus, the international brands are engaging themselves in rolling out newer products frequently. Post Hersheys launch of its premium brand Brookside, Mondelez introduced a new variant under Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo.
India is the Fastest Growing Market
The chocolate confectionary in India has a major share of the total confectionary market. The overall growth in the chocolate industry showed a decline in 2015 due to the hike in prices and also the restrictions imposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) on the sale of chocolates containing vegetable oil and fats. The growth of the chocolate industry rose in 2016 due to the allowance of vegetable oils in the chocolates up to 5% as confirmed by the FSSAI. The latest trend in India is the increasing demand for dark and sugar-free chocolates. Indian consumers are aware of the benefits of dark chocolates and thus, have developed a taste for them. The chocolate manufacturers are now introducing organic ingredients in their products. The changing consumer preferences, lifestyles, eating habits and the exposure to international brands have led to higher sales for the Indian chocolate industry. International brands are now dominating the Indian chocolate industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Alfajores
5.1.2 Softlines/Selflines
5.1.3 Boxed Assortments
5.1.4 Chocolate With Toys
5.1.5 Countlines
5.1.6 Seasonal Chocolate
5.1.7 Molded Chocolate
5.1.8 Other Chocolate Confectionery
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 Japan
5.3.1.3 India
5.3.1.4 Australia
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Ferrero Group
6.4.2 Nestle SA
6.4.3 The Hershey Company
6.4.4 Mars, Incorporated
6.4.5 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.
6.4.6 Yildiz Holdings
6.4.7 Meiji Holdings Co.
6.4.8 Barry Callebaut
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
