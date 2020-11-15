The “Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market study of the Asia-Pacific chocolate market is available for alfajores, softlines/selflines, boxed assortments, chocolate with toys, countlines, seasonal chocolate, molded chocolate and other chocolate confectionaries. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online channel and other distribution channels

Market Overview:

Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market is forecasted to reach USD 32.02 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for chocolates as various emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and others are expected to experience major progress, however, it is being affected by the rising costs of cocoa.

– Over the near future, artisan premium chocolates with an addition of nuts and berries are expected to witness a potential growth, as consumersâ€™ perception shift toward high priced products and as more independent stores reshape the product offerings according to the changes. Major Key Players:

Ferrero Group

Nestle SA

The Hershey Company

Mars, Incorporated

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Yildiz Holdings

Meiji Holdings Co.