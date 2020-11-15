The “Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Probiotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The type of probiotics present in the Asian market namely Functional Food and Beverage and Animal Feed. The probiotic products are made available to the consumers through various distribution channels which include Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, and others. The market is also studied for various Asia Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asian countries.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Japan Holds a Prominent Share in the Market
According to the Japanese tradition, development of probiotic ingredients and finished products are based on scientific proofs and supported by demonstrated Japanese health requirements. Also, Japanese consumers have had been very conscious for replenishing the bacterial flora in their gut on a regular basis and perceive probiotic bacteria to be the best solution, which is strongly driving the probiotics market in the country. Notably, the countries home brand Yakult is so prevalent in the country that it is served in school lunches and delivered to homes by Yakult ladies and thus augmenting its growth in the country.
Convenience Store is the Fastest Growing Segment
The convenience store segment is experiencing above-average growth, supported by an increasing store count and a business model that is well suited to address consumers on-the-go lifestyles. Many convenience stores stay open for longer hours than traditional retail stores, which gives more time, in the day, for the companys product to be sold and also for last-minute purchases to be made. Convenience stores are the most preferred sales channel by consumers in most of the developing countries as they offer great services and competitive prices. The consumer demand for healthier food and beverage options is leading to a growth of the market for probiotics through this channel.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food and Beverage
5.1.2 Dietary Supplement
5.1.3 Animal Feed
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 China
5.3.2 Japan
5.3.3 India
5.3.4 South Korea
5.3.5 Australia
5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle SA
6.4.2 Groupe Danone
6.4.3 PepsiCo Inc.
6.4.4 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
6.4.5 Cell Biotech
6.4.6 BIO-K PLUS INTERNATIONAL
6.4.7 Next Foods
6.4.8 Anand Milk Union Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
