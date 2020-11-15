The “Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Probiotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The type of probiotics present in the Asian market namely Functional Food and Beverage and Animal Feed. The probiotic products are made available to the consumers through various distribution channels which include Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, and others. The market is also studied for various Asia Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asian countries.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific probiotic market forecasted to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The Asia Pacific probiotic market is driven by robust demand for health-based products, like probiotics, among consumers, especially the younger generations. Probiotics are part of functional foods and beverages and are known for improving gut functionality, along with other benefits, including immunity boost and so on.

– Due to the high cultural acceptance of improving health through particular ingredients in food and drink like probiotics, there is high acceptance for these products all over the Asia-Pacific region. The market has had experienced increased innovation and customization of products based on requirement and effective communication across age groups. Major Key Players:

Nestle SA

Groupe Danone

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Cell Biotech

BIO-K PLUS INTERNATIONAL

Next Foods