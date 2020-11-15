Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Bysambit.k

Nov 15, 2020

Autonomous Mobile Robot

The “Autonomous Mobile Robot Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Autonomous Mobile Robot market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275412

Scope of the Report:

Autonomous mobile robots are designed for specific behaviour and tasks. They are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The main activities of autonomous mobile robots include navigation, mapping, localization, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for inspection, transportation, and surveillance activities. Autonomous mobile robots also play an economic role in military service, entertainment industry, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotive, buildings and medical industry.

Market Overview:

  • The autonomous mobile robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the improvement of UGVs, one of the major trends in the autonomous mobile robot is the fleet management software with dashboards helps in visualization of paths for path planning and traffic management. Moreover, the vendors are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance update of maps and plans by incorporating real-time modifications in the plant layout for increased efficiency in movement.
  • – The demand for robots is increasing numerously, owing to their different operational behaviour and patterns. Moreover, rising demand for mobile robots in major industries, such as medical science and healthcare, automotive, and oil & gas is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
  • – High capital requirements for the incorporation of these devices can challenge the growth of autonomous mobile robot market.

    Major Key Players:

  • Aviation Industry Corporation of China
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
  • Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
  • Softbank Robotics
  • SMP Robotics
  • Aethon

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275412

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Demand for Unmanned Vehicle to Augment the Market Growth

    – Unmanned Vehicles are primarily used in the defense sector to supply ammunition to soldiers during combat situations, carry out rescue operations during disasters, and detect and defuse or detonate explosives.
    – Furthermore, the usage of UGV in the commercial sector is increasing as they can be used to perform tasks, such as perimeter security of dangerous areas, carrying out rescue operations during disasters, and handling hazardous materials.
    – The growth of the UGVs is also attributed to high demand in the Americas owing to the increasing terrorist threats and the ongoing war with ISIS. Growing usage of thermal imaging cameras to ensure the autonomous navigation of UGV is expected to further drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
    – In the US, the adoption of unmanned systems is increasing significantly, particularly the unmanned ground and unmanned aerial vehicles. Therefore, the country’s defense sector also marks a considerable demand for autonomous mobile robots.

    North America to Occupy the Largest Share in Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

    – The demand for mobile robots is continuously increasing in the region, owing to the factors, such as mounting internal and external security threats, owing to increased terrorist activities and growing usage of mobile robots for patrolling to spot intruders or enemy forces.
    – Moreover, the presence of major mobile robots manufacturing companies, such as Applied Geo Technologies, macroUSA in the region is also favouring the adoption of mobile robots in the country.
    – Apart from this, the US boasts of the highest military spending across the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of UAV, UMV in defence forces is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275412

    Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growing Adoption Across End-user
    4.2.2 ncreasing aging population coupled with advancement in technology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Communication and connectivity issues
    4.3.2 High capital requirements
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
    5.1.2 Humanoid
    5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    5.1.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicle
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Defense and Security
    5.2.2 Warehouse and Logistics
    5.2.3 Energy and Power
    5.2.4 Automotive
    5.2.5 Discount Store
    5.2.6 Oil and Gas
    5.2.7 Mining and Minerals
    5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.2 Germany
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 UAE
    5.3.5.3 South Africa
    5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China
    6.1.2 Clearpath Robotics
    6.1.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
    6.1.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
    6.1.5 Softbank Robotics
    6.1.6 SMP Robotics
    6.1.7 Aethon

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Counterfeit Money Detectors Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

    Oil and Gas Fishing Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

    Microencapsulated Ingredients Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    Solar Powered Power Chair Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Silicone Braided Hose Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    ATV Steering System Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

    Managed Information Services Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

    Laser Printer Toner Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Rapid Saliva Testing Devices Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

    Single Function Vehicle Hvac Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

    Encapsulated Coils Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

    Rodent Control Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

    • By sambit.k

    Related Post

    All news Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Stone and Tile Sealants Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2026 | 3M, Akemi, ARDEX Group, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), BASF SE (MasterTile), Braxton-Bragg, DowDuPont, Fosroc, H.B.Fuller, Henkel, Laticrete International, Mapei Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Sika AG, Superior Stone Products, Tenax, Wacker Chemie, Weber etc.

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Stone and Concrete Saws Market 2019 | Analyzing The Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments | Industry Growth Insights

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    You missed

    All news Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Stone and Tile Sealants Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2026 | 3M, Akemi, ARDEX Group, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), BASF SE (MasterTile), Braxton-Bragg, DowDuPont, Fosroc, H.B.Fuller, Henkel, Laticrete International, Mapei Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Sika AG, Superior Stone Products, Tenax, Wacker Chemie, Weber etc.

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Stone and Concrete Saws Market 2019 | Analyzing The Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments | Industry Growth Insights

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Stockfeeds Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Industry Growth Insights

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex