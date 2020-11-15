The “Autonomous Mobile Robot Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Autonomous Mobile Robot market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Autonomous mobile robots are designed for specific behaviour and tasks. They are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The main activities of autonomous mobile robots include navigation, mapping, localization, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for inspection, transportation, and surveillance activities. Autonomous mobile robots also play an economic role in military service, entertainment industry, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotive, buildings and medical industry.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Unmanned Vehicle to Augment the Market Growth
– Unmanned Vehicles are primarily used in the defense sector to supply ammunition to soldiers during combat situations, carry out rescue operations during disasters, and detect and defuse or detonate explosives.
– Furthermore, the usage of UGV in the commercial sector is increasing as they can be used to perform tasks, such as perimeter security of dangerous areas, carrying out rescue operations during disasters, and handling hazardous materials.
– The growth of the UGVs is also attributed to high demand in the Americas owing to the increasing terrorist threats and the ongoing war with ISIS. Growing usage of thermal imaging cameras to ensure the autonomous navigation of UGV is expected to further drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
– In the US, the adoption of unmanned systems is increasing significantly, particularly the unmanned ground and unmanned aerial vehicles. Therefore, the country’s defense sector also marks a considerable demand for autonomous mobile robots.
North America to Occupy the Largest Share in Autonomous Mobile Robot Market
– The demand for mobile robots is continuously increasing in the region, owing to the factors, such as mounting internal and external security threats, owing to increased terrorist activities and growing usage of mobile robots for patrolling to spot intruders or enemy forces.
– Moreover, the presence of major mobile robots manufacturing companies, such as Applied Geo Technologies, macroUSA in the region is also favouring the adoption of mobile robots in the country.
– Apart from this, the US boasts of the highest military spending across the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of UAV, UMV in defence forces is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Adoption Across End-user
4.2.2 ncreasing aging population coupled with advancement in technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Communication and connectivity issues
4.3.2 High capital requirements
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
5.1.2 Humanoid
5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
5.1.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicle
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Defense and Security
5.2.2 Warehouse and Logistics
5.2.3 Energy and Power
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Discount Store
5.2.6 Oil and Gas
5.2.7 Mining and Minerals
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China
6.1.2 Clearpath Robotics
6.1.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
6.1.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
6.1.5 Softbank Robotics
6.1.6 SMP Robotics
6.1.7 Aethon
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
