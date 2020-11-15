Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Nov 15, 2020

Magnetic Proximity Sensor

The “Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Magnetic Proximity Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Magnetic proximity sensors are used to detect the position of magnetic objects without any contact via long sensing ranges which can penetrate all non-magnetisable materials like stainless steel, aluminum plastic wood, etc. They are widely used in Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and others.

Market Overview:

  • The magnetic proximity sensor market is expected to register a cagr of 7% in the forecast period 2019-2024. The increase in the trend of automation will drive the market in the forecast period.
  • – The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for more extensive and broader adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment.
  • – SICK offers two types of magnetic proximity sensors, one is metric (MM), and another one is rectangular (MQ). In explosion-hazardous areas, MM sensor is used to detect objects through magnetic waves from a far distance. While MQ sensors create advantages in a plastic housing, these sensors are designed to use in rough environments since they do not affect by dust, heat, or vibrations.
  • – Government is enforcing the safe use of sensors in every end-user industry, especially in healthcare devices, which requires much detail regulations to ensure safety for end-user from electrically, chemically, biologically, and physically.
  • – The increase in demand for non-contact sensing technology will drive the proximity magnetic sensor market in the near future since they are used in various applications like aerospace and & defense, automotive, and others.
  • – However, the major challenge for this market would be the limitations in sensing technology since they are expensive and need expert personnel to analyze the readings, which sometimes are very complex to understand.

    Major Key Players:

  • Sick AG
  • Omron Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation
  • General Electric
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH
  • Turck Inc
  • IFM Electronic GmbH

    Key Market Trends:

    Application in Automotive to Drive the Market Demand

    – When it comes to manufacturing of automobiles, they are all nested with all kinds of proximity sensors such as position sensors, magnetic sensor, level sensor, inductance sensor, hall sensor, digital sensor, and others, which is driving the magnetic proximity sensor market in the forecast period.
    – In an automobile, magnetic proximity sensor emits electromagnetic beam to look for changes n the field. They have a long service life; they have good sensitivity range, can a combination of magnets trigger; they also have high stability, reliability, and consistency; customers can customise shell colour, outlet direction, wire, terminal blocks etc.
    – Since motors are used in the automobiles, with these motors are made of a permanent magnet, they gain large power, small size, light weight, high efficiency. A magnetic proximity sensor is used to detect its performance and any kind of defect if any of these functions are not inline.
    – The increasing demand for light commercial vehicles has made manufacturers emphasize more on passenger comfort and automatic controls. Thus, proximity magnetic sensor has become an indispensable part of the modern automobile infrastructure. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for magnetic proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

    North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

    – In North America, the government has taken initiatives for the safety of passengers in automobiles. With the magnetic proximity sensor have become an essential part of automobiles. This will drive the proximity magnet sensor market in the forecast period. The vehicles are now equipped with different kind of sensing devices which can take measures such as heat and speed, in case of danger.
    – In many industrial applications, magnetic proximity sensors are used contactless current sensing, linear and angular position, and rotating sensing. Crocus’ magnetic proximity sensors provide superior performance for all kinds of applications.
    – The products for Crocus’ magnetic proximity sensor is based on its unique MLU-patented technology that can sense different levels of magnitude, consume low power, can operate high-temperature and high-frequency in Mhz range, and results are reliable.
    – Moreover, factory automation is seeing substantial growth in the region. These sensors are used for faster and more efficient production lines, and sensing safety switches and proximity detection with high precision, repeatability and more accurately.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Non-contact Sensing Technology
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Limitations in Sensing Capabilities
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Application
    6.1.1 Aerospace & Defence
    6.1.2 Automotive
    6.1.3 Consumer Electronics
    6.1.4 Building Automation
    6.1.5 Other Applications
    6.2 Geography
    6.2.1 North America
    6.2.2 Europe
    6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.2.4 Latin America
    6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Sick AG
    7.1.2 Omron Corporation
    7.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
    7.1.4 Rockwell Automation
    7.1.5 General Electric
    7.1.6 Panasonic Corporation
    7.1.7 Eaton Corporation
    7.1.8 Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH
    7.1.9 Turck Inc
    7.1.10 IFM Electronic GmbH

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Thermal Magnetic Circuit Breakers Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

    Fetal and Maternal Monitor Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    Electric Shovel Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    Vision Care Products Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

    Theophylline Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Agriculture Seeder Market in North America Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Rubber Testing Equipment Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

    Pulsed Magnetron Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Clinical Nutritional Supplements Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

    Electric Power Steering Servolectric Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

    Rotational Molding Machines Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

    Photothermal Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026

    • By sambit.k

