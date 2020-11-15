The “Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Magnetic Proximity Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Magnetic proximity sensors are used to detect the position of magnetic objects without any contact via long sensing ranges which can penetrate all non-magnetisable materials like stainless steel, aluminum plastic wood, etc. They are widely used in Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Application in Automotive to Drive the Market Demand
– When it comes to manufacturing of automobiles, they are all nested with all kinds of proximity sensors such as position sensors, magnetic sensor, level sensor, inductance sensor, hall sensor, digital sensor, and others, which is driving the magnetic proximity sensor market in the forecast period.
– In an automobile, magnetic proximity sensor emits electromagnetic beam to look for changes n the field. They have a long service life; they have good sensitivity range, can a combination of magnets trigger; they also have high stability, reliability, and consistency; customers can customise shell colour, outlet direction, wire, terminal blocks etc.
– Since motors are used in the automobiles, with these motors are made of a permanent magnet, they gain large power, small size, light weight, high efficiency. A magnetic proximity sensor is used to detect its performance and any kind of defect if any of these functions are not inline.
– The increasing demand for light commercial vehicles has made manufacturers emphasize more on passenger comfort and automatic controls. Thus, proximity magnetic sensor has become an indispensable part of the modern automobile infrastructure. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for magnetic proximity sensors market during the forecast period.
North America to Account for a Significant Market Share
– In North America, the government has taken initiatives for the safety of passengers in automobiles. With the magnetic proximity sensor have become an essential part of automobiles. This will drive the proximity magnet sensor market in the forecast period. The vehicles are now equipped with different kind of sensing devices which can take measures such as heat and speed, in case of danger.
– In many industrial applications, magnetic proximity sensors are used contactless current sensing, linear and angular position, and rotating sensing. Crocus’ magnetic proximity sensors provide superior performance for all kinds of applications.
– The products for Crocus’ magnetic proximity sensor is based on its unique MLU-patented technology that can sense different levels of magnitude, consume low power, can operate high-temperature and high-frequency in Mhz range, and results are reliable.
– Moreover, factory automation is seeing substantial growth in the region. These sensors are used for faster and more efficient production lines, and sensing safety switches and proximity detection with high precision, repeatability and more accurately.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Non-contact Sensing Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitations in Sensing Capabilities
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Application
6.1.1 Aerospace & Defence
6.1.2 Automotive
6.1.3 Consumer Electronics
6.1.4 Building Automation
6.1.5 Other Applications
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Sick AG
7.1.2 Omron Corporation
7.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
7.1.4 Rockwell Automation
7.1.5 General Electric
7.1.6 Panasonic Corporation
7.1.7 Eaton Corporation
7.1.8 Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH
7.1.9 Turck Inc
7.1.10 IFM Electronic GmbH
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
