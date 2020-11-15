The “Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Magnetic Proximity Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Magnetic proximity sensors are used to detect the position of magnetic objects without any contact via long sensing ranges which can penetrate all non-magnetisable materials like stainless steel, aluminum plastic wood, etc. They are widely used in Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and others.

Market Overview:

The magnetic proximity sensor market is expected to register a cagr of 7% in the forecast period 2019-2024. The increase in the trend of automation will drive the market in the forecast period.

– The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for more extensive and broader adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment.

– SICK offers two types of magnetic proximity sensors, one is metric (MM), and another one is rectangular (MQ). In explosion-hazardous areas, MM sensor is used to detect objects through magnetic waves from a far distance. While MQ sensors create advantages in a plastic housing, these sensors are designed to use in rough environments since they do not affect by dust, heat, or vibrations.

– Government is enforcing the safe use of sensors in every end-user industry, especially in healthcare devices, which requires much detail regulations to ensure safety for end-user from electrically, chemically, biologically, and physically.

– The increase in demand for non-contact sensing technology will drive the proximity magnetic sensor market in the near future since they are used in various applications like aerospace and & defense, automotive, and others.

– However, the major challenge for this market would be the limitations in sensing technology since they are expensive and need expert personnel to analyze the readings, which sometimes are very complex to understand. Major Key Players:

