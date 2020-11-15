The “Pakistan Savory Snack Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pakistan Savory Snack market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The Pakistan savory snack market is segmented by Type as Crisps/Chips, Extruded Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, Popcorn and it is highly dominated by the crisps/chips segment followed by extruded snacks and other types of savory snacks, such as locally-made nankeen, etc. All snack brands are competing for a “share of wallet,” usually of children and young adults who like to switch between products and enjoy variety. Given the rapid entry of new brands and Pakistani traditional habits, potato chips remained the consumer’s favorite savory snack, especially among children and young adults. The consumers in Pakistan follow the impulse buying patterns, as snacks are viewed as food products that should not be incorporated into daily diets. Thus the consumers are more likely to grab a product than choosing one. The consumers in Pakistan make their purchase decision considering the factors, like quality, features (like spiciness), design, branding, and package sizes.

The Pakistan savory snack market is forecasted to reach USD 956.2 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.34%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The consumers in the country constantly seek convenient snacking options that are being upgraded by the major manufacturers operating in the Pakistan savory snack market. The change in consumerâ€™s preference has shown a greater inclination toward spicy flavors of savory snacks in Pakistan.

– The flavorful innovation is the single-most factor retaining the momentum of the savory snack industry in Pakistan; the market has witnessed the launch of innovative snacks with a wide variety of flavors, such as smoke, vinegar, honey, spice, pizza, and barbecue, to name but a few.

New domestic brands of affordable and high-quality potato chips led to the replacement of loose Off-Brand chips. Higher disposable incomes, increasing brand awareness, and introduction of various flavors contribute to the market growth.

