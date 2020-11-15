The “Pakistan Savory Snack Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pakistan Savory Snack market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The Pakistan savory snack market is segmented by Type as Crisps/Chips, Extruded Snacks, Nuts and Seeds, Popcorn and it is highly dominated by the crisps/chips segment followed by extruded snacks and other types of savory snacks, such as locally-made nankeen, etc. All snack brands are competing for a “share of wallet,” usually of children and young adults who like to switch between products and enjoy variety. Given the rapid entry of new brands and Pakistani traditional habits, potato chips remained the consumer’s favorite savory snack, especially among children and young adults. The consumers in Pakistan follow the impulse buying patterns, as snacks are viewed as food products that should not be incorporated into daily diets. Thus the consumers are more likely to grab a product than choosing one. The consumers in Pakistan make their purchase decision considering the factors, like quality, features (like spiciness), design, branding, and package sizes.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Demand For International Quality Crisps/Chips Is Growing
The demand for international quality crisps/chips is growing in Pakistan, especially among educated middle- and upper-income urban population, owing to increased living standards, change in the consumer taste and preferences, and impact of external media. Children, teenagers, and the young population are the targets for savory snack manufacturers in Pakistan, due to the growing consumption of crisps/chips among these age groups. Companies in the Pakistan savory snack market are launching innovative crisps/chips products in different formats, flavors, and packaging. For instance, Ismail Industries Limited launched a new crisps/chips brand, Kurleez, toward the expansion in food products, and has invested in the worlds best machinery to produce its products.
Karachi and Lahore are the major contributor majorly to the savory snack
Karachi is the largest and most populous metropolitan city in Pakistan and also the capital of Sindhi province. The city has witnessed rapid growth over the past few decades, with over 23 million people residing in the metropolitan area. The urban population in Karachi division has increased by over 63%, since the previous census conducted in the country 19 years ago. The consumers in Karachi are well aware of the information available in product labelling. Thereby leading the manufacturers in the market to make strategic efforts for simplifying their ingredient list. Owing to the enhanced standard of living in the country, the consumers in Karachi are in search of premium shopping experiences, which has led to the opening of several modern retail formats in the city. For instance, in November 2017, Spar International announced a partnership with Burque group, and resulted in opening of the first retailer store in Karachi.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Pakistan Savory Snack Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Crisps/Chips
5.1.2 Extruded Snacks
5.1.3 Popcorn
5.1.4 Nuts and Seeds
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket
5.2.2 Specialty Store
5.2.3 Departmental Store
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
6 CONSUMER BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Market Share Analysis
7.2 Most Adopted Strategies
7.3 Company Profiles
7.3.1 PepsiCo
7.3.2 CAPITAL GROUP OF COMPANIES
7.3.3 HALDIRAMï¿½S
7.3.4 NIMCOï¿½S
7.3.5 SHAHI
7.3.6 BHAYA FOODS INDUSTRIES
7.3.7 United Snacks
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
